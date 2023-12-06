Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,887 in the last 365 days.

Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Visits Computer Science Immersion Program at Indian Mounds Elementary (12/6/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett visited the computer science immersion program at Indian Mounds Elementary School in Bloomington on Tuesday. 

The program is one of only a few computer science immersion elementary programs in Minnesota. Commissioner Jett observed a computer science lesson and engaged in an activity with the students. He also spoke to school and district leaders about the importance of Computer Science education in Minnesota. This week is Computer Science Education Week. 

Commissioner Jett kneels down to work with a child on a computer science activity

Commissioner Willie Jett engages with a student during a computer science lesson. 

Commissioner Jett stands at the front of the room speaking with a group of people

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks to school and district leaders about the importance of computer science education. 

Commissioner Willie Jett bends down to speak with a child during a visit to the classroom

Commissioner Willie Jett visits a classroom during a tour of Indian Mounds Elementary School's computer science immersion program.

The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees.

###

You just read:

Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Visits Computer Science Immersion Program at Indian Mounds Elementary (12/6/23)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more