Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Visits Computer Science Immersion Program at Indian Mounds Elementary (12/6/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett visited the computer science immersion program at Indian Mounds Elementary School in Bloomington on Tuesday. The program is one of only a few computer science immersion elementary programs in Minnesota. Commissioner Jett observed a computer science lesson and engaged in an activity with the students. He also spoke to school and district leaders about the importance of Computer Science education in Minnesota. This week is Computer Science Education Week. Commissioner Willie Jett engages with a student during a computer science lesson. Commissioner Willie Jett speaks to school and district leaders about the importance of computer science education. Commissioner Willie Jett visits a classroom during a tour of Indian Mounds Elementary School's computer science immersion program. The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees. ###