Emerging Wynwood Artist FLOODEDMIA Launches Paradise Lost Exhibit During Miami Art Week
FLOODEDMIA's collections "La Patrona" and "Ms. 305" are on display at Wynwood Hair Co. during Miami Art Week 2023.
FLOODEDMIA showcases his collection of artwork, six years and multiple continents in the making, exploring the Life of Griselda Blanco.
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The story of upcoming Wynwood artist FLOODEDMIA's debut Miami Art Week exhibit, "Paradise Lost: An Artistic Exploration into the Life of Griselda Blanco," began six years ago. Now, the artist has moved states, expanded his collection, and traveled multiple continents in pursuit of creating his collection. Originally from Chicago, FLOODEDMIA moved to South Florida amidst the 2020 pandemic to pursue social and economic freedom. The artist immersed himself in Miami culture, becoming part of the new wave of creatives storming Wynwood in Miami, FL.
Long before the artist moved to the Sunshine State, he began creating. FLOODEDMIA's artistic work is influenced by Andy Warhol, Alec Monopoly, and pop culture icons like Al Capone, Betty Boop, and Griselda Blanco. "Growing up in Chicago, Al Capone was always a part of pop culture, which inspired me to begin creating a fictional character, La Patrona," expressed FLOODEDMIA. The fictional character La Patrona initially was FLOODEDMIA's interpretation of a female, Latin Al Capone, but now it's so much more. Early on in creating the fictional character, FLOODEDMIA posted his new art on social media when someone asked if the character was Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.
At this point, FLOODEDMIA began immersing himself into the world of Griselda Blanco, also known as the Black Widow or Cocaine Godmother. A mecca trip to Colombia, research on copyrights, and tracing the history of Griselda Blanco led the artist to develop his collection further, inspired by the original Ms. 305 herself.
“While in Colombia, I read an article that mentioned she [Griselda Blanco] used to look like Betty Boop and even introduced herself as Betty at times,” commented FLOODEDMIA. “At that moment, I went all in on creating art with the concept of Ms. 305/La Patrona and Betty Boop, which resulted in the show I made for Art Basel.” Beyond the story of the collection is an artist whose work is filled with meaning, both obscure and apparent. FLOODEDMIA's original paintings blend the unique use of acrylics and spray paint with innovative techniques to capture urban and international concepts. The artist's Ms. 305/Betty Boop collection is constructed on a silver canvas as a subtle tribute to Warhol's Elvis series.
FLOODEDMIA's exhibit is displayed at Wynwood Hair Co. for a Miami Art Week 2023 event. The event is the culmination of the lives of two individuals who've been a part of the new wave of entrepreneurship in Wynwood for the last few years. "Vin, the owner of Wynwood Hair Co., and I were the original residents of Wynwood25, where we met, and are living proof that Wynwood is a true melting pot for small business owners and artists," affirmed FLOODEDMIA.
More than pop culture references and iconic images, FLOODEDMIA's collection reflects his continuous journey of artistic exploration, connection, and learning. The exhibit salutes Miami's past and present history of entrepreneurship, adventure, and self-expression.
Join FLOODEDMIA at Wynwood Hair Co. in Miami, FL, for a deep dive into the tumultuous life of Griselda Blanco, examining the juxtaposition of paradise and peril that marked her existence. As part of Miami Art Week 2023, the exhibit will be displayed from December 5 to December 10 from 5 pm to 10 pm EST. For more information, please visit paradiselost.eventbrite.com.
About Paradise Lost. An Artistic Exploration into the Life of Griselda Blanco. As part of Miami Art Week 2023, FLOODEDMIA takes on a nuanced project, "Paradise Lost: An Artistic Exploration into the Life of Griselda Blanco." The exhibition at Wynwood Hair Co. promises a deep dive into the tumultuous life of Griselda Blanco, examining the juxtaposition of paradise and peril that marked her existence.
About FLOODEDMIA. Originally from Chicago, FLOODEDMIA is now an upcoming artist in South Florida's art district - Wynwood. The artist moved to the area amidst the 2020 pandemic to pursue social and economic freedom. In doing so, the artist immersed himself in Miami culture, becoming part of the new wave of creative entrepreneurship in Wynwood in Miami, FL. FLOODEDMIA creates original paintings blending the unique use of acrylics and spray paint with innovative techniques to capture urban and international concepts. Starting in Wynwood, Miami, FLOODEDMIA set out on a six-year journey spanning several continents for the artistic inspiration reflected in his collection of works featured in his "Paradise Lost: An Artistic Exploration into the Life of Griselda Blanco."
