Birthplace of Hip Hop Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Signed Limited Edition Posters
Hip Hop icon KRS-ONE signed limited edition posters to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and raise funds for the Birthplace of Hip Hop.
Earlier this year, Hip Hop legends returned to 1520 Sedgwick, the Birthplace of Hip Hop, to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.
Hip Hop began in the streets, first celebrated in the community room at 1520 Sedgwick; its message and themes have traveled all over the world, connecting hundreds of millions of people.”BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1520 Community Room, located at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx (New York), is officially recognized as a Historic Landmark for its significant role in the birth of Hip Hop. But for the Hip Hop community, the room holds an even deeper meaning - it is considered "sacred ground.”
— KRS-ONE
In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, the Birthplace of Hip Hop hosted a three-day celebration (August 10 - 13, 2023), presented by KRS-ONE, of in-person and online programming, events, and exhibits. During the anniversary celebration, the Birthplace of Hip Hop launched a community event celebrating the history and significance of the 1520 Community Room and its lasting impact on Hip Hop. Since the event, the Community Room has celebrated Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary with private showings of art and dance and a powerful 1520 Community Room exhibit.
"Hip Hop began in the streets, first celebrated in the community room at 1520 Sedgwick; its message and themes have traveled all over the world, connecting hundreds of millions of people. The bond is not only to each other but a common appreciation for a positive message about life," commented iconic Hip Hop innovator KRS-ONE, who led the festivities around the building during the weekend.
As the story goes, Kool DJ Herc, at the request of his sister Cindy Campbell, who wanted to give a "Back-To-School" party ("jam") at the 1520 Community Room in the Bronx on August 11, 1973, begins his unique style of "deejayin" called "The Merry-Go-Round" at this party. It was there, at the 1520 Community Room in 1973, that Kool DJ Herc first began to perfect his "Merry-Go-Round" DJ technique, which would focus upon the musical "breaks" of songs by James Brown, among others, like Apache by The Incredible Bongo Band. At those early Kool Herc parties, the once independent talents of b-boys and b-girls, graffiti writers, emcees, and DJs would begin to come together, forming (over 50 years) the most influential urban culture in the world today—Hip Hop! The room has since become a hub for the Hip Hop community, providing a space for artists to gather, create, and celebrate the culture.
To further honor this milestone, the Birthplace of Hip Hop released limited-edition posters signed by the legendary KRS-ONE. The commemorative posters serve as the only official souvenir of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop; a limited amount of posters remain available. Proceeds from the poster will help offset the cost of the anniversary event and help finance the expense of future events.
The room has always been a place for the Hip Hop community to unite and celebrate their culture. With the release of these limited edition posters, the room hopes to honor the past 50 years of Hip Hop and inspire future generations to continue the legacy. The posters serve as a reminder of the room's significance in the history of Hip Hop and the importance of preserving and supporting this cultural landmark.
Relive Hip Hop's 50th Birthday with the official "50 Years Of Hip Hop" poster signed by Hip Hop legend KRS-ONE and printed by Hatch Show Print Shop. Purchase a limited edition poster ($250) at birthplaceofhiphop.nyc/shop/ or on eBay. Those who attended the anniversary celebration are invited to send their videos and photos to info@birthplaceofhiphop.nyc to be included in a media compilation of the event. Let's come together to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and support the room that has played a crucial role in its evolution.
About Birthplace of Hip Hop. At an intersection in the Bronx, NY, inner-city kids started a movement that would change the world. The 1520 Community Room is not only an official Historic Landmark, but as far as the Hip Hop community is concerned, the 1520 Community Room space is also a "sacred ground." The 1520 Community Room, located at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx (New York), has been long revered and known for decades as the official "Birthplace of Hip Hop."
About The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. The past year marked the 50th year of Hip Hop, with celebrations held worldwide to uplift and honor every aspect of Hip Hop culture, from concerts to tours, battles, competitions, and exhibitions. DJs, MCs, Breakdancers, Beatboxers, Graffiti artists, and more showed up and showed out to make it a golden anniversary of Hip Hop culture.
