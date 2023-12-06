Submit Release
Retiring Aviation Directors Roundtable Chair Terry Yaddaw Honored With NBAA Silk Scarf Award

Dec. 6, 2023

NBAA has presented retiring Aviation Directors Roundtable Chair Terry Yaddow with its prestigious Silk Scarf Award for his decades of work in the business aviation industry, including work on multiple NBAA committees.

“Terry has dedicated his career to making business aviation better,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “We thank him for his numerous contributions to the industry and I’m honored to present him with NBAA’s Silk Scarf Award.”

Yaddaw has more than 30 years of successful experience in business aviation, with more than 20 years in various levels of management. His management positions include aviation director for Xerox Corporation’s flight department and director of training for Bombardier Business Aircraft Division in Montreal.

In addition to his work with NBAA, Yaddaw worked in various capacities with the Flight Safety Foundation.

His pilot experience includes 19,000 hours with seven type ratings in business jet aircraft.

While at Xerox, he implemented a “self-managed work team” within maintenance operations. This was the first attempt at this type of approach within a corporate maintenance department, and it became a benchmark throughout the industry.

He acquired and placed into service the first corporate regional jet in a 30-seat configuration for shuttle operations. Under his leadership, Xerox achieved the highly acclaimed Baldridge Award, and the corporate flight department scored the highest quality service of all 14 departments in the division.

Management accomplishments with Bombardier Business Aircraft Training include complete startup of the organization with development of the organization structure. He was responsible for installation of full-flight simulators and full certification of the FAA-approved training programs.

About the Silk Scarf Award

In an effort to honor outstanding business aviation community members and inspire future aviators, the NBAA Silk Scarf Award is given to individuals for special contributions to the business aviation community during their careers.

Learn more and view past Silk Scarf Award winners.

