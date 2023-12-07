insoundz Launches Mobile Version of Revive™
Offering Generative AI Audio Enhancement On-the-Go
Our users asked, we listened and we’re thrilled to share the power of insoundz AI audio enhancement with everyone, right there in the palm of their hand using their mobile device.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- insoundz, the trailblazing force in generative AI audio enhancement technology, is releasing a mobile version of Revive™. This milestone provides content creators and businesses with the ability to effortlessly enhance audio recordings on the go.
— Emil Winebrand, Co-Founder and CEO of insoundz
The new mobile version of Revive™ introduces unprecedented flexibility for content creators and businesses. Now, users can experience advanced generative AI audio enhancement directly on their mobile devices. Key features of this update include seamless sharing over social media, effortless uploading to cloud storage, and the ability to share enhanced audio recordings with friends. The revamped interface is now smoother and more intuitive than ever, turning the audio enhancement process into a delightful experience for users. With these mobile-friendly features, users can seamlessly enjoy the WebApp on their smartphones, allowing them to capture and enhance audio recordings on the fly.
"The launch of the mobile version of Revive™ marks a pivotal moment for insoundz, extending the possibilities for audio enhancement on the go,” said Emil Winebrand, Co-Founder and CEO of insoundz. “Our users asked, we listened and we’re thrilled to share the power of insoundz AI audio enhancement with everyone, right there in the palm of their hand using their mobile device. The best part is, that this is only just the beginning. We can’t wait to showcase Revive™ and its new features at CES and NAMM in January 2024."
In the spirit of the holiday season, insoundz is launching a contest, providing content creators with an insider look into the technology and an opportunity to win prizes. More information about the contest will be revealed soon. Stay in the loop by following insoundz on our social media accounts.
Additionally, to showcase the mobile version and the latest features of Revive™, the insoundz team will host demonstrations and exclusive previews at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) from January 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV and NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) from January 25-28 in Anaheim, CA. Attendees can expect live demonstrations, hands-on experiences, and insights into the advanced capabilities of Revive™.
To learn more about insoundz visit www.insoundz.com. To schedule a demonstration at CES or NAMM contact sophio@insoundz.com
About insoundz:
insoundz (www.insoundz.com), the groundbreaking generative AI audio enhancement company, empowers humans to reshape the landscape of sound and communication. Our unwavering mission is to ensure effective and inclusive auditory experiences for all, enabling individuals to showcase their talents, freely express themselves, and effortlessly share their expertise and skills anytime, anywhere. As proud recipients of the prestigious Red Dot Design award, we are headquartered in Tel Aviv, with a diverse team spanning the globe.
Sophio Beradze
Triple G Ventures
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube