Public hearing on Allina Health relocation of adolescent mental health beds set for Dec. 21

Dec. 6, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. on the relocation of adolescent mental health beds from Allina Health United Hospital in St. Paul to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

According to the submission filed by Allina Health United Hospital there will be no reduction in overall mental health services. In-patient adult mental health services will continue to be provided at United Hospital in St. Paul, with adolescent in-patient services being relocated to Abbot Northwestern in Minneapolis.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for Twin Cities metro area residents to discuss the relocation.

Those interested in participating can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams event Allina Health United Hospital Relocation of Services Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 933 516 723#.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31.

