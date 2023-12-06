FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Dec. 6, 2023
Gov. Cox orders flags to half-staff in recognition of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 6, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position beginning at 12 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, until 12 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.
