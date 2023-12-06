Submit Release
Senator Stewart Files Public Safety Legislation

FLORIDA, December 6 - Tallahassee, FL – In partnership with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Senator Linda Stewart (D – Orlando) has filed two criminal justice bills ahead of the 2024 legislative session beginning January 9, 2024. These pieces of legislation will enable law enforcement to effectively serve the community and hold those who break the law accountable.

Luring or Enticing: This bill proposes that the penalty for luring or enticing a child for an unlawful purpose should be increased from a misdemeanor to a felony. This would allow law enforcement to issue arrest warrants and search warrants when investigating these crimes. 

Duty to Report: This legislation addresses failing to report a death as well as touching, removing, or disturbing a body with the intent to alter evidence. Currently, it is only a misdemeanor to not report a death or tamper with a body with intent to alter evidence, and this bill would increase the penalty to a third degree felony.

“I am always happy to work with our local law enforcement to ensure they have all the tools they need to keep our community safe. Not only will this legislation give Orange County’s law enforcement the ability to serve justice quickly, but law enforcement across the state of Florida will benefit as well.” said Stewart. 

 

###

 

