STATEMENT: Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book Responds to Governor’s 2024-2025 Budget Proposal

FLORIDA, December 6 - Tallahassee —

On Tuesday, the Governor shared his 2024-2025 Florida budget recommendations. In response, Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) offered the following statement:



"The Governor’s description of Florida as a dream is merely a delusion, with rising costs and no end in sight. We as elected leaders must continue to focus on solving problems and meeting the needs of the 22 million residents of Florida, instead of making partisan political comparisons to places like California or DC.

While I have major concerns over many of the Governor’s stated priorities like cutting state jobs, slashing arts and culture funding, and spending on unnecessary litigation, I also see signs of hope in this budget suggestion on issues such as the ongoing insurance crisis — prioritizing everyday people instead of caving to the insurance industry.

When we work together and focus on what unites us, there is a great deal the Legislature can agree on in a bipartisan manner. When our legislative leaders craft the State Budget this Session, we will make sure to keep focus on ensuring a successful, safe, and prosperous future for all Floridians."

