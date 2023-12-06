Westminster Barracks / Child Neglect, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
CASE#: 23B1006665
Detective Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/02/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, VT
VIOLATION: Child Neglect, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
ACCUSED: Adam M. Matyas
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT
ACCUSED: Jessica G. Spinella
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were notified that a child was being neglected in the Town of Newfane, Windham County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Adam M. Matyas, 47, and Jessica G. Spinella, 40, of Newfane, neglected a child and contributed to the delinquency of a minor. Both were cited to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/2023 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED-LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
