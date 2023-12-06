Westminster Barracks / Child Neglect, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1006665

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/02/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, VT

VIOLATION: Child Neglect, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

ACCUSED: Adam M. Matyas

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

ACCUSED: Jessica G. Spinella

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were notified that a child was being neglected in the Town of Newfane, Windham County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Adam M. Matyas, 47, and Jessica G. Spinella, 40, of Newfane, neglected a child and contributed to the delinquency of a minor. Both were cited to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/2023 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED-LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600