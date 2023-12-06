Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Child Neglect, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

   

CASE#: 23B1006665 

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh                         

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster                      

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/02/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, VT 

VIOLATION: Child Neglect, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor 

 

ACCUSED: Adam M. Matyas 

AGE: 47 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT 

 

ACCUSED: Jessica G. Spinella 

AGE: 40 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

The Vermont State Police were notified that a child was being neglected in the Town of Newfane, Windham County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Adam M. Matyas, 47, and Jessica G. Spinella, 40, of Newfane, neglected a child and contributed to the delinquency of a minor. Both were cited to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

  

 

COURT ACTION: YES 

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/2023 at 8:30 AM 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division 

LODGED-LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

