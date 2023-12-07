Corpus Christi Plastic Surgeon Discusses Ideal Timing For a Mommy Makeover
Our female plastic surgeon in Corpus Christi, Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa, explains what factors go into determining the best time for a mommy makeover procedure.CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mommy makeover can be a transformative experience for mothers whose bodies have undergone significant changes as a result of pregnancy and breastfeeding, explains Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa. As a female plastic surgeon and a mother herself, Dr. Hinojosa knows all too well how a woman’s physique can be impacted as a result of motherhood, ranging from difficult-to-lose abdominal fat to volume loss in the breasts. To help mothers regain their pre-pregnancy figures and restore their confidence, she offers a range of aesthetic rejuvenation procedures that can be combined into a comprehensive mommy makeover.
The term “mommy makeover” refers to a highly customizable treatment plan that incorporates two or more aesthetic procedures, notes Dr. Hinojosa. Every woman is unique, so Dr. Hinojosa and her team take the time to understand each patient’s individual goals before customizing a treatment plan that is tailored to their needs. That said, most of the mommy makeovers that she performs incorporate some form of abdominal and breast rejuvenation, as those are the body areas that tend to be most impacted by pregnancy. Common procedures in a mommy makeover plan include tummy tuck surgery, liposuction, breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, labiaplasty, and facial rejuvenation.
According to Dr. Hinojosa, the best time for a mommy makeover depends on an individual’s lifestyle and aesthetic goals. In most cases, she recommends that patients wait at least six months to a year after giving birth before pursuing plastic surgery to ensure their body has had time to recover from pregnancy. She also suggests that patients be done having children, since future pregnancies can compromise the results of cosmetic procedures. Additionally, it is important to consider individual recovery needs and what level of support a patient can expect with childcare and other household tasks after surgery.
Ultimately, these kinds of decisions are highly personal, and Dr. Hinojosa encourages patients interested in post-pregnancy rejuvenation to schedule a consultation with a qualified plastic surgeon. This process allows patients to ask questions, discuss their personal goals, and learn more about what to expect from surgery so that they can feel properly informed and empowered.
Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa is a female plastic surgeon in Corpus Christi and the head of the Coastal Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Center, where she offers a range of surgical and non-surgical procedures for the breasts, body, face, and skin. She takes a personalized approach to care, consulting with each patient prior to crafting a customized treatment plan tailored to their specific needs and goals.
