The State of Aguascalientes offers Romantic Getaway this Winter
As the winter months settle in the United States, the Mexican state of Aguascalientes, in the Heart of Mexico, offers couples the warmth of a secluded and authentic Mexican getaway. Visitors will find that the state offers something for every type of couple, from adventure and cultural tourism, hot springs, winery tours, churches and gastronomy.
Discover the Magical Towns
A must-see is Calvillo, this magical town in Aguascalientes is characterized by its abundant production of guava. Visit some of its impressive orchards and try delicious sweets and liqueurs. There is also the Parroquia del Señor del Salitre, with its enormous dome and the must not miss visit to the Malpaso Dam and the Codorniz Dam.
Another excellent option is the San José de Gracia temple, for which the town is named after and is known for its pink quarry façade. The tour is complemented with a visit to the famous Plutarco Elías Calles Dam where visitors can practice water sports or simply admire the beautiful landscapes that surround it to relax and enjoy nature.
And finally, there's the Real de Asientos, known for its historical and architectural wealth, as well as its colonial charm. Here couples can visit or stay at the Exhacienda de San Blas, which was an important producer of silver during the colonial period. Couples can admire the collection of works by the famous engraver and painter José Guadalupe Posada in the museum named after him, as well as explore the underground galleries and learn about silver extraction in the Los Cuarenta Mine.
Museums and the Cultural Festival of the Skulls
The capital of Aguascalientes can be a great base to move around the state, but while in town, get lost in its streets by simply putting on comfortable shoes and explore iconic spaces in the city: the National Museum of Death and the José Guadalupe Posada Museum. The first, offers very different ways in which Mexicans perceive, make art and philosophize about death - clay figures, paintings, masks, offerings, etc. -, and in the second, the state’s prodigal son, the master engraver Posada. He gave life to the brilliant Calavera Catrina and Calavera Garbancera and all its derivations.
Wine Route
Fans of the well-crafted liquid from the vine will have the opportunity to learn how wine is produced. Take a walk through the state's wineries, such as Santa Helena and 23 other wineries, which in addition to being tasty, couples will learn to appreciate the art of making wine. This is a must-see tour in Aguascalientes, which is gaining more and more fame as a wine-producing region.
Gastronomy
The city of Aguascalientes has delicious gastronomic offerings – chili, carnitas, birria, Menudo, gorditas, lechón and traditional sweets – with restaurants distributed in some of its old neighborhoods. Enhance the romantic route with strategic stops in the old Barrio de la Estación with its railroad identity that distinguishes the state, Barrio del Encino; Barrio de Guadalupe with its temple; and the best known due to the monumental annual fair held there, Barrio de San Marcos. Each one has its charm, monuments, museums and restaurants.
Parque Tres Centurias
History, culture, and commute collide at the Parque Tres Centurias in downtown Aguascalientes. Aguascalientes' history is deeply rooted in railway heritage. The railroad played an important part in the industrialization of not only the state of Aguascalientes but of Mexico as a whole. Get to know the history of the state with a visit to the park, where tourists can explore historic sites like The Hidrocalida, a stunning locomotive that stands at the entrance to the plaza. The park's impressive fountain, the largest in Latin America, which displays up to 60 different colors and whose spout can reach up to 39 feet.
About Aguascalientes
Aguascalientes is about 300 miles northwest of Mexico City, 130 miles east of Guadalajara, and 100 miles west of San Luis Potosi. It is one of the most beautiful and diverse places in Mexico. Steeped in centuries-old tradition and a history that spans more than 500 years, as well as a vibrant state capital and charming Pueblos Magicos, Aguascalientes offers travelers the very best of Mexico.
Its museum-rich capital is carpeted with beautifully landscaped parks and flanked with impressive architecture. Discover its many cathedrals, a rich wine culture, and high-end shopping. Home to dozens of hotels that span a variety of budgets, there is always a place to stay in Aguascalientes.
Visitors can fly into Aguascalientes International Airport (AGU), or the Leon-Guanajuato Airport. AGU offers non-stop flights from Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and Mexico City.
