Five Arrested Following Drug Investigation, Search Warrant in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON – A proactive joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Huntingdon Police Department has resulted in the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Since July, agents and investigators have worked to target illicit drug activity in Huntingdon.  As a result of evidence gathered during the investigation, TBI obtained a search warrant for a home in the 5100 block of Purdy Road.

Earlier today, TBI along with officers with the Huntingdon Police Department, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Big Sandy Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant and discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Five adults inside the home, at the time of the search warrant, were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail:

  1. Lee E. Christy (DOB: 12/17/66), Hickman County: possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Bond: $7,500
  2. Lisa L. Cowens (DOB: 5/28/67), Huntingdon: Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Bond: $102,500
  3. Chayo E. Espinoza (DOB: 4/22/77), Lebanon: Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Bond: $105,000
  4. Steven A. Gilbert (DOB: 6/12/76), Lexington: Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Bond: $105,000
  5. Bill G. Smith (DOB: 10/4/56), Lexington: Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Bond: $ 7,500

