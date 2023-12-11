AVI-SPL Incorporates in Japan, Strengthens Local Support of Clients in APAC
AVI-SPL, the leading provider of digital enablement solutions globally, today announces it has completed incorporation of AVI-SPL Japan Private Limited.
Our mission in Japan is to build stronger connections with local businesses and provide them with unparalleled service. We’re dedicated to contributing to the growth of our customers in Japan.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVI-SPL, the recognized leading provider of digital enablement solutions globally, today announces it has completed incorporation of AVI-SPL Japan Private Limited. Already well-positioned in the APAC region with six offices across India, Singapore, and Hong Kong, establishing operations in Japan reinforces AVI-SPL’s dedication to exceptional service delivery for clients within the local market.
— Brian Fallon, Managing Director, APAC, AVI-SPL
Recognizing Japan as one of the top markets in APAC, AVI-SPL has been actively serving global customers in the country for several years. The decision to formally incorporate in Japan reflects AVI-SPL's commitment to providing enhanced managed services support in region as well as an expanded suite of technology solutions to companies based in Japan.
Brian Fallon, Managing Director of AVI-SPL's APAC team, expressed his enthusiasm about the formal incorporation, stating, "Our mission in Japan is to build stronger connections with local businesses and provide them with unparalleled service. We’re dedicated to contributing to the growth and success of our customers in Japan."
AVI-SPL Japan is a natural extension of the AVI-SPL global brand, fully aligned with its global service standards and way of doing business. As a result, customers in Japan may expect to experience the same AVI-SPL diligence that ensures consistent, reliable support from the first conversation through technology delivery and ongoing support of their audio-visual (AV) and unified communications (UC) solutions. This approach is foundational to AVI-SPL’s practice of creating meaningful and proven business outcomes for its customers. It’s how AVI-SPL has earned its stellar reputation.
With successful collaborations already in place with global technology and financial services customers, AVI-SPL sees significant potential in expanding its business locally by servicing booming industries in Japan, including healthcare, life sciences, renewable energy, and fintech.
The incorporation of AVI-SPL Japan solidifies AVI-SPL's position as a trusted, local partner, ensuring clients receive the highest level of service where they need it when they need it. While currently offering live customer support and managed services from the Kyoto, Japan area, AVI-SPL aims to deepen its resources in the region.
AVI-SPL looks forward to the opportunity to strengthen its ties in Japan by providing best-in-class digital enablement solutions and exceptional managed services that meet the unique needs of the local market.
For more information about AVI-SPL, please visit our global website: https://www.avispl.com.
About AVI-SPL
AVI-SPL is a digital enablement solutions provider who transforms how people and technology connect to elevate experiences, create new value, and enable organizations to thrive and grow. We are the largest provider of collaboration technology solutions, which include our award-winning managed services. AVI-SPL’s highly-trained team works hand in hand with organizations worldwide – including over 80% of Fortune 100 companies – to strategize, design, deploy, manage, and support AV and UC solutions that are simple to use, scalable, serviceable, and measurable to ensure customers achieve their business objectives. Visit AVISPL.com to learn more or follow AVI-SPL on LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Kelly Bousman
Senior Vice President, Marketing | AVI-SPL
Email: kelly.bousman@avispl.com
Kelly Bousman
AVI-SPL
+1 813-884-7168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn