Discovering Myrtle Beach's Hidden Gems: A Journey Beyond the Sands with 'Undiscovered America TV'
Host David Downing captures the night-time magic of Myrtle Beach with the iconic SkyWheel illuminating the background.
So You Think You Know Myrtle Beach?
I have fond memories of seaside camping there when I was a kid, but I was blown away by modern-day Myrtle Beach,”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Undiscovered America TV' gives viewers a unique tour – and a fresh perspective -- of one of America’s most beloved and storied seaside playgrounds: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Over four sun-soaked days this summer, host David Downing and the Undiscovered America team delved into all things Low Country, from cuisine and history to arts and culture, even taking time to get schooled in the most local of activities: learning to dance the Carolina Shag.
Stops include chatting with locals at popular haunts like the Marshwalk at Murrells Inlet, taking in the enchanting artwork and sculptures at Brookgreen Gardens, and tracing 300 years of history on what is modern-day Caledonia Golf and Fish Club.
"I have fond memories of seaside camping there when I was a kid, but I was blown away by modern-day Myrtle Beach,"” says David Downing, Host and Executive Producer of 'Undiscovered America TV'.
"We really got to understand and experience the rhythm of local life, the area’s incredible history and heritage, and the heartfelt hospitality that makes Myrtle Beach an American treasure."
In addition to learning dance steps at Fat Harold in North Myrtle Beach, the episode promises an array of engaging segments, including exploring an abandoned castle at Huntington Beach State Park; sampling local mixology and brews at Bar 1912 and Grand Strand Brewing; and learning the history of the sport at the Mini Golf Capital of the World.
Stuart Butler, Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Myrtle Beach, adds, "We're thrilled to partner with 'Undiscovered America TV' to spotlight the diverse attractions of Myrtle Beach. This episode captures the essence of our beloved coastal destination and invites viewers to experience the unique blend of leisure and adventure that awaits here."
Don't miss this special episode airing on 'Undiscovered America TV', where you'll witness the allure of Myrtle Beach as seen through the unique lens of Undiscovered America, revealing why it's a cherished getaway for families, couples, and solo travelers alike.
For more information on 'Undiscovered America TV' and to catch up on episodes you may have missed, visit UndiscoveredAmerica.TV and Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, STIRR, or Select TV.
Sands, Swings, and Shag: Myrtle Beach Uncovered