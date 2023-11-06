"Undiscovered America TV" Explores Hidden Treasures, Amazing Personalities
All-new series debuts this week on national cable, Roku and Amazon Fire.
I like to tell people we’re after what’s fabulous, not necessarily what’s famous, So what makes it exciting is that the potential for places and people to explore is truly endless.”TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Undiscovered America TV," an all-new travel and lifestyle series produced by a group of American hospitality-industry executives, is set to unveil the treasures of the USA like never before.
Hosted by industry veteran David Downing, the show ventures deep into the nation's unsung locales and lesser-known treasures, from the backroads of Small Town USA to suburban surprises to unknown aspects of some of America’s best-known destinations.
But locations are just the backdrop. The heart and soul of the series lies in the amazing array of personalities discovered along the way. From a camel wrangler in Central Florida to UFO researcher in New Mexico to a conceptual artist in Brooklyn, each episode explores both the places and people that make America so fascinating.
“I like to tell people we’re after what’s fabulous, not necessarily what’s famous,” said Downing, who is also one of the show’s Executive Producers. “So what makes it exciting is that the potential for places and people to explore is truly endless."
“Undiscovered America TV” is now airing in 210 cable markets nationwide – including all top 50 MSAs -- touching more than 107 million households on AMGTV and Fun Roads TV. Additionally, the show is available on-demand via prominent streaming platforms such as Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, STIRR, and Select TV.
One of the first destinations explored in the series is Tampa, Florida, a bustling, cosmopolitan destination known for professional sports teams and great weather year-round. But, as “Undiscovered America” viewers will see, it’s also a place where wild roosters enjoy legal protection on a patch of land in the city’s famous Latin Quarter still owned by the Cuban government.
“Undiscovered America TV is a fantastic opportunity for Visit Tampa Bay to reach out to a huge audience of potential visitors across the streaming universe.” said Patrick Harrison, Chief Marketing Officer for Visit Tampa Bay. “Being able to showcase the culture, history and breakthrough attractions in our dynamic region through such high quality, beautiful imagery and commentary that captures the essence of Tampa Bay is key.”
Undiscovered America has also partnered with Visit Myrtle Beach, and Florida’s Sports Coast in Pasco County for upcoming Destination Takeover episodes.
For more information visit UndiscoveredAmerica.TV, follow our journey on social media and tune in for a new episode every week.
About "Undiscovered America TV"
"Undiscovered America TV" is a groundbreaking television series that aims to introduce audiences to the lesser-known attractions, tales, and cultures across the United States. Merging travel, history, and adventure, the show invites viewers to experience America's vast and varied landscapes and narratives.
