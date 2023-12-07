81% of Americans Want to Buy Shoes Made in the USA, Says New Data Study
This exclusive report unpacks revealing new data on US footwear manufacturing trends, industry employment, and American consumer sentiment.CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AllAmerican.org, a leading advocate for American-made products, has released an exclusive report, "The State of American Footwear Manufacturing," providing an in-depth analysis of the current landscape of the American footwear industry.
The United States is the largest consumer of shoes in the world, with a staggering $85.8 billion in revenue in 2022, and this report sheds light on the increasingly prevalent trend of overseas shoe production. The comprehensive study delves into domestic manufacturing trends, industry employment data spanning over two decades, and real consumer opinions on buying American-made shoes. It also features insights from interviews with American footwear manufacturers, providing a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities within the industry.
For more information or to access the full report, please visit AllAmerican.org: https://allamerican.org/research/shoe-manufacturing-report/
A staggering 99% of all shoes sold in the United States are imported, totaling 2.7 billion pairs in 2022—a record-breaking figure. China leads as the top footwear importer, sending 1.6 billion pairs to the U.S., followed by Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and India.
Despite the dominance of imports, the report highlights over 81% of Americans prefer buying shoes made in the USA. However, challenges such as high prices and difficulty finding domestically produced footwear make shopping challenging.
The report also identifies challenges faced by American footwear manufacturers, including raw material availability, prohibitive regulations, and a declining skilled workforce.
"We speak to amazing American shoe manufacturers all the time, and we wanted their voices to be heard," says Mike Yon, Head of Research at AllAmerican.org. "We want to improve transparency in the industry, highlight the challenges that American manufacturers face, and ultimately remove roadblocks for them and American consumers to support American manufacturing."
It dives into employment trends as well - the number of American employees in footwear manufacturing has declined by over 56% since 2001, with a recent uptick of 9.6% from 2020 to 2022. Challenges include the retirement of skilled workers and a declining interest in industrial trades among the younger generation.
As the report underscores the challenges and opportunities within the American footwear industry, AllAmerican.org calls for collaborative efforts to revitalize domestic manufacturing, addressing issues related to raw material availability, regulations, and workforce development.
The "State of American Footwear Manufacturing" report by AllAmerican.org is available on their website and will be updated annually as new data becomes available.
