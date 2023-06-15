American Made Cars Are Dwindling, Near 50% Decline Says New Data Study
This exclusive report details eye-opening automotive industry trends on US-sourced parts, final assembly locations, and the most American made manufacturers.CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AllAmerican.org, a leading advocate for American manufacturing, has released its highly anticipated report entitled "The State of American Auto Manufacturing in 2023." The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current landscape of the American auto industry, shedding light on the declining trend of American-made cars and the shifting dynamics of global manufacturing.
With a market size exceeding $104 billion in revenue, automobile manufacturing plays a crucial role in the United States economy. However, the report reveals a significant decline in the production of American-made cars, with domestic manufacturers now producing fewer cars in the United States with fewer US-sourced parts.
The report highlights the globalization of the American auto industry, showcasing the extent to which manufacturing has shifted to international plants. One of the key findings reveals that major American automakers such as Ford, GM, and Chrysler have significantly reduced the percentage of US and Canadian content in their cars, moving from an average of 73% in 2007 to a mere 40% in recent years. Surprisingly, Honda cars sold in the US now boast a higher American content than their American counterparts.
Mexico and Canada have emerged as popular outsourcing destinations for final assembly, while engine sourcing from US suppliers has experienced a steep decline since 2011. However, the report identifies some manufacturers, including Chevy, Dodge, and GMC, which have maintained relatively strong levels of US-sourced engines.
"We conducted an extensive analysis of data provided by auto manufacturers (as mandated by the American Automobile Labeling Act) to compile this comprehensive report," said Mike Yon, Head of Research at AllAmerican.org. "Our mission is to improve transparency in the industry and empower consumers to make informed choices that support American manufacturing."
The report not only focuses on American automakers but also examines the practices of international manufacturers. Furthermore, the report highlights the decline in US-sourced engines for American manufacturers like Buick, Chrysler, Ford, and Jeep, while also identifying countries such as Germany, Japan, and Korea as popular non-US sources for engines and transmissions.
"We want to keep auto manufacturers and our government accountable while providing valuable information to everyday Americans," added Yon. "We believe that information transparency is critical to supporting American manufacturing and strengthening our economy."
The "State of American Auto Manufacturing in 2023" report by AllAmerican.org is available on their website and will be updated annually as new data becomes available.
