VTF Exhibits Immersive Learning Technologies As Digital Strategic Partner For National Digital Education Policy Launch
BANGI, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtualtech Frontier has been selected as one of the official digital partners for the Ministry of Education during the launch of the Digital Education Policy (DPD) on 28 December 2023. The newly launched policy by the Malaysian government aims at producing a digitally-savvy generation of students and teachers. The launch was officiated by YB Fadhlina Sidek, Malaysia’s Minister of Education, in a ceremony held at the Bangi Avenue Convention Center.
The Digital Education Policy adheres to 6 cores which are improving students’ proficiency in digital content, empowering teachers’ digital competency, creating a digital culture among education leaders, strengthening infrastructures and info-structures under the ministry and strengthening strategic networks among smart partners.
“Cybergogy is a model of teaching that is recognised as an innovative and instructional way that is essential in guiding individuals to utilise the space and opportunities of the ICT world, especially to raise the quality of national education”, stated YB Fadhlina Sidek, Minister of Education. “With the advent of virtual worlds coming closer to reality for education, it is also important for the National Digital Education policy to give standards and maintain strong governance towards immersive learning.”
Virtualtech Frontier (VTF) joined the prestigious event as an EdTech exhibitor, showcasing metaverse works done by teachers and students and subject learning through immersive technology integration. For the past year, the team at VTF has been working towards making metaverse technology more accessible to all students and teachers with their browser-based metaverse platform, Mitoworld.io, and collaborated with various educational institutes all over Malaysia.
“We’ve worked with multiple educational institutions for the past few months and we are delighted with the positive responses from students and teachers,” said Jason Low, CEO of Virtualtech Frontier. " At VTF, we strongly believe in the power of education and are committed to empowering the next generation of digital creators through the metaverse. From all the workshops that we have conducted, our findings have shown an increase of 70% learning engagement via virtual solutions, proving that we are on the right path towards the end goal of the Digital Education Policy.”
Additionally, the Ministry of Education also recognises the digital divide between students in urban and rural areas. To further establish the policy, the ministry will continue to improve the capabilities of the internet network and digital infrastructure which are vital to ensuring efficient access to digital technology.
With the Digital Education Policy set in stone, the team at VTF is determined to further strengthen their EdTech initiative, empowering more teachers and students of all educational levels through the metaverse.
About Virtualtech Frontier
Virtualtech Frontier (VTF) is a leading metaverse and virtual spaces development company. Backed by 500 Global and Blockchain Founders Fund, they are at the forefront of creating an interoperable and accessible metaverse. Since inception, they have helped virtualize hundreds of companies and brands, such as Nestle, Omega and Bytedance. Striving to bring everyone into the metaverse, they have developed Mitoworld.io, a no-code metaverse SaaS platform that simplifies the creation and connection of purpose-driven metaverses.
About Mitoworld
Mitoworld is a no-code metaverse-building platform that allows users to quickly create a metaverse within 5 minutes. It is easy to use, customise, deploy, and share. Powered by Virtualtech Frontier, Mitoworld's platform is set out to become the go-to solution for brands and communities to explore exciting methods of brand expression in the metaverse.
