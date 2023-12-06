Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,886 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Laventair Ellipta (previously Laventair), umeclidinium bromide,vilanterol, Date of authorisation: 08/05/2014, Revision: 18, Status: Authorised

Laventair Ellipta and a higher-dose combination of umeclidinium bromide and vilanterol were compared with placebo (a dummy treatment), vilanterol alone, umeclidinium bromide alone and another COPD medicine called tiotropium in 4 main studies.

In all 4 studies, involving over 4,700 patients, the main measure of effectiveness was based on changes in the patients’ forced expiratory volumes (FEV1, the maximum volume of air a person can breathe out in one second).

Results showed that Laventair Ellipta improved lung function by an average FEV1 of 167 ml more than placebo after 24 weeks of treatment. Laventair Ellipta also increased FEV1 by an average of 95 ml more than vilanterol alone and by 52 ml more than umeclidinium bromide alone. The average increase in FEV1 with Laventair Ellipta was 90 ml more than with tiotropium after 24 weeks of treatment.

Laventair Ellipta was also shown to improve symptoms such as breathlessness and wheezing.

The results for the higher dose combination of umeclidinium bromide and vilanterol did not consistently show relevant improvements in lung function to justify its use.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Laventair Ellipta (previously Laventair), umeclidinium bromide,vilanterol, Date of authorisation: 08/05/2014, Revision: 18, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more