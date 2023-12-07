The Top 10 Things To Do In New Orleans This 2023 Holiday Season
Jingle JAM at JAMNOLA, Luna Fete, Christmas in Lafreniere Park, and more are on the list of popular attractions this holiday season in New Orleans.
From dazzling light displays to timeless traditions, you must incorporate some N'awlins magic into your holiday plans to make them truly sparkle.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans transforms into a winter wonderland during December and the holiday spirit permeates every corner of the city. From dazzling light displays to timeless traditions. Below are the top 10 New Orleans attractions and events happening in the city this holiday season.
— Amber Soletti
1. Celebration in the Oaks – Thru 12/31. Those looking for a fun excursion can take a trip to enjoy City Park's "Celebration in the Oaks" featuring a million twinklin' lights, holiday displays, and animated sculptures that transform City Park into a winter wonderland.
2. Luna Fete – Dec. 7th-10th. One of the top New Orleans attractions, Luna Fete converts the outside of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the CBD into a light and sound show. It's a tech-meets-art extravaganza that is very popular amongst tourists and locals alike. This is a free event.
3. JINGLE JAM @JAMNOLA (Joy, Art, Music- New Orleans) – Thursday-Monday weekly. New Orleans’ cultural funhouse showcases the iconic music, food & theatrics of the city through the eyes of over 30 local artists. Guests will encounter larger-than-life crawfish, a bling bayou with golden gator, and more. Jingle JAM features 17 exhibits decked out for the holidays as well as iconic holiday characters popping in for additional photo opportunities on weekends leading up to the Christmas holiday. Ticket prices start at $30 for adults, and $21 for kids (3-12). Kids under 3 are free. When it comes to New Orleans museums this one is quite popular, it's recommended to book tickets online well in advance.
4. Movies with Santa at Prytania Theater through December 23rd. Movie-goers can enjoy classic holiday films including Elf, Polar Express, and How The Grinch Stole Christmas in a charming setting, complete with visits from Santa and other festive surprises. This is a very affordable holiday outing with the movie plus popcorn and a soft drink running just $10/person.
5. Caroling in Jackson Square – Dec. 17th at 7pm. When it comes to things to do in New Orleans, this is another popular outing. Everyone is welcome to join in the NOLA tradition of caroling in Jackson Square. Crowds gather around the St. Louis Cathedral, belt out tunes, and share the joy of the holiday season with fellow carolers. Considered an iconic New Orleans holiday moment, this activity is on many people's NOLA to-do list.
6. Greenway Super Nova – Dec. 7th-9th. Tourists and locals can stroll the Lafitte Greenway to catch the Greenway Super Nova, a light installation turning the green space into a twinklin' winter wonderland with live music on two stages. Attendees will also have access to local food vendors and holiday shopping at the art market.
7. NOLA Christmas Fest – Dec. 21-30th. Attendees will have access to Ice-skating, amusement rides, holiday characters, a Gingerbread Village, holiday displays and Santa. This 10-day event also features an extensive walk-through maze and a Snowy Summit Climbing Wall. This is the 10 year anniversary of the event and should be extra special. Ticket prices run $20-25.
8. The Roosevelt Hotel's Annual Teddy Bear Tea and Waldorf Wonderland (Sunday, Nov. 27, through Tuesday, Dec. 27). Attendees will have access to savory snacks, specialty teas, tasty pastries, as well as sparkling wine and mimosas. During the event photos with Santa will be available for purchase. Each child in attendance will leave with the adored Roosevelt Teddy Bear which has been collected by generations of guests and symbolizes the memories of a true New Orleans Christmas. General Seating runs $72-95 with VIP tickets costing $103-126
9. Christmas in Lafreniere Park. Watch Lafreniere Park transform into a magical holiday haven with elaborate lights. decor and displays. It's a long-time New Orleans holiday tradition to drive through the popular light display. Tickets range from $10-15.
10. Reveillon Dinners. Savor the flavors of a New Orleans holiday with Reveillon Dinners. Local restaurants serve up special holiday menus and cocktails inspired by Creole traditions, bringing a delicious and festive vibe. It’s the next best thing to having a big, festive holiday gathering at home.
Amber Soletti
Intellectual Blonde Branding & Events
+1 917-558-3033
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram