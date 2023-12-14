The GOD’S CHILD Project Helps Children Beat the Odds and Succeed in Guatemala

GCP has raised and educated 83,000 impoverished and abandoned children in Guatemala. It also has a hospital for malnourished children that has served thousands.

GOLDEN VALLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guatemala, with its population of 18.21 million people, stands as the largest economy in Central America. Yet, it bears the unfortunate distinction of having the lowest human development index in the region, a measure combining life expectancy, health, and education outcomes. Alarming statistics reveal that between 56-64% of the Guatemalan population lives in poverty, equivalent to earning a mere $2 a day, a number that rises to a staggering 75% for those residing in rural areas. Distressingly, 68% of children in Guatemala find themselves in poverty, highlighting the vulnerability of the nation's youth.In the midst of these challenges, The GOD’S CHILD Project (GCP) has emerged as a beacon of hope. Founded in April 1991 by Patrick Atkinson, who had spent the 1980s directing relief and reconstruction programs in war-torn regions of Guatemala and Central America, GCP was born out of a commitment to help the children who had implored Atkinson to return to Guatemala and provide them with shelter, education, and medical care.To date, The GOD’S CHILD Project has made a profound impact, raising and educating over 83,000 impoverished, orphaned, and abandoned boys and girls in Guatemala. The organization's efforts have led to the establishment and operation of seven schools, six clinics, and an in-patient hospital specializing in the treatment of malnourished children. These facilities have collectively served thousands of children and adults each year, addressing critical healthcare needs.In addition, GCP has constructed an impressive 3,400 homes for extremely disadvantaged families, alongside sustainable job training programs that have empowered an additional 48,000 teenagers, women, and men to secure better futures for themselves.One heartwarming success story among many is that of Edras, a 15-month-old child who weighed a mere 6.2 kg (13.7 lbs.) and measured just 66 cm (26 inches) when he arrived at Casa Jackson, the hospital dedicated to malnourished children within The GOD’S CHILD Project. Thanks to the dedication of the staff and the love and compassion provided at Casa Jackson, Edras not only took his first steps within two weeks but also regained enough weight to fall within a healthy range. Furthermore, Edras's family, living in dire conditions, is now on the waiting list to receive a new concrete home, significantly improving their living conditions.The construction of these concrete homes, an initiative by The GOD’S CHILD Project, has been proven to yield substantial benefits. Homes with cement floors have resulted in a 13% reduction in diarrhea, a 20% decrease in anemia rates, 30% higher language and communication skills in toddlers, and a 9% improvement in vocabulary, as per the findings of the Center of Evaluation for Global Action (CEGA).Amelia Ann, a spokesperson for The GOD’S CHILD Project, emphasizes the organization's unwavering commitment to providing a safe and loving environment for hundreds of children each year, stating, "Every child deserves the opportunity to be happy, healthy, and to live within a stable family situation."As The GOD’S CHILD Project celebrates 33 years of dedicated service, it continues to expand its health, education, legal aid, anti-human trafficking, and job creation programs through sustainable development efforts. Many children who grew up within the project, such as Miguel Angel Alvarez Paz and Saul Alvarez Paz, now hold leadership positions within the organization, a testament to the impact of GCP's work.The GOD’S CHILD Project, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dependent on the support of generous donors, volunteers, and partners to sustain its vital programs. Every dollar donated is carefully utilized to achieve the greatest impact, and the organization invites individuals and organizations to learn more about its efforts and make contributions by visiting their website at https://godschild.org For media inquiries, please contact:[Media Contact: Christy Nicolaisen[Media Contact: Christy.nicolaisen@Godschild.org[Media Contact: 612-351-8020About The GOD’S CHILD Project:The GOD’S CHILD Project (GCP) is an international humanitarian 501(c)(3) non-political non-profit organization dedicated to raising and educating impoverished, orphaned, and abandoned children in Guatemala. Founded in 1991 by Patrick Atkinson, GCP has provided vital healthcare, education, and support services to thousands of children and families in need, helping them build brighter futures. GCP's mission extends to constructing homes, offering sustainable job training programs, and making a lasting impact on the lives of those it serves. For more information, please visit https://godschild.org Sources: https://www.guatemalahousingalliance.org/facts-about-guatemala