The Financial Industry’s Most Prominent Leaders to Gather ﻿in Nashville, TN for 3-Day Conference in 2024

2024 Speaker Lineup Announced for The Professionals’ Forum Financial Industry Summit - Feb. 28 - March 1, 2024
Our goal is to host a best-in-class summit that unites top producers in the financial industry, imparting their unique insights and teachings to empower our attendees to carve their paths to success.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , U.S., December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professionals’ Forum Financial Industry Summit is set to take place from February 28 to March 1, 2024, at the iconic Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum (CMHOF) in Nashville, TN.
Tom Love, CEO & Founder of The Breakaway League
The three-day symposium is designed to serve as the pinnacle event of the financial industry. The event will feature esteemed speakers and leaders who have left an indelible mark on the financial landscape. The distinguished lineup includes Tom Love, the event founder and keynote speaker, along with Arwen Becker, Wendy Feldman, David Kinder, Van Mueller, Jim Ruta, Sandy Schussel, George Sigurdson, and Turner Thompson. *Detailed bios can be found below.
The Professionals' Forum (TPF), presented by The Breakaway League, is an elevated, educational experience designed to be an exclusive sales development program for financial and life insurance advisors committed to reaching their peak performance.
"We are thrilled about the upcoming 2024 conference in Nashville," says Tom Love, CEO & Founder of The Breakaway League. "Our goal is to host another best-in-class summit that unites top producers in the financial industry, imparting their unique insights and teachings to empower our attendees to carve their paths to success. The Professionals Forum goes beyond the ordinary – it is a rendezvous with renowned advisors and national experts, who will generously share their wisdom to empower you to be the best version of yourself.”
The goal of the event is to revolutionize the journey of advisors across the nation, enabling them to deliver unparalleled value in their markets to achieve success, both professionally and personally. Organizers aim to set The Professionals' Forum apart from other industry events with their commitment to empowering advisors by delivering practical strategies for immediate implementation. Attendees can expect top industry luminaries to divulge their strategies for success at the second annual TPF event in 2024.
The summit is not all business. TPF will also feature a variety of activities that only Nashville can offer, like the “Honky Tonk Experience," an evening of entertainment featuring rising country artists Jillian Cardarelli and Tom Yankton, along with a surprise guest, as part of this unique event.
Sponsors for 2024 include The Breakaway League, Next Level Advisors, IARFC, and NAIFA. Limited sponsorships are still available, as well as vendor booths and ticket packages starting at $797. Visit the The Professionals’ Forum website at www.TheProfessionalsForum.com for more information.
2024 Tentative Agenda
(subject to change)
Tuesday, February 27, 2024:
5:00PM - Pre-Game Reception, Suite Level at Bridgestone Arena (VIP Ultra only)
7:00PM - Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators - NHL Game (VIP Ultra only)
Wednesday, February 28, 2024:
9:00AM - 12:00PM - Nashville Experience (VIP Ultra only)
5:30PM – 7:00PM - VIP Cocktail Reception (Sponsors, VIP Ultra and VIP)
Thursday, February 29, 2024:
8:00AM – 5:00PM - All Day Conference
8:00PM - The "Honky Tonk Experience" (VIP Ultra & VIP)
Friday, March 1, 2024:
8:00AM – 3:00PM - Conference / Concludes
About the Spotlight Speakers:
Tom Love:
Tom Love is a CEO, coach, mentor, speaker, and author. He’s spent almost 50 years in sales and is a two-time presenter at the Million Dollar Round Table. Tom leads a group of advisors from around the country teaching them a strategy of how to build wealth off the radar screen of the IRS for income tax purposes, using the current tax code.
Arwen Becker:
Author, podcaster and go-to contributor, she is changing the way women are financially educated through her training organization, LIFE with Arwen. LIFE is an acronym – Leaders Inspiring Female/Financial Empowerment that arms advisors with the proper tools to succeed in their practice, and to bring awareness to this national issue of female financial empowerment.
Wendy Feldman:
Wendy Feldman, with over 34 years in financial advising, leads The Feldman Agency as part of Eagle Strategies LLC, a New York Life Company. A holder of CLU, ChFC, and CASL designations, she specializes in life insurance, investments, retirement, and estate planning. Operating from Chandler, Arizona, Feldman excels in creating custom financial solutions, focusing on client-specific needs and objectives.
David Kinder:
As a veteran of the insurance and financial industry, David Kinder, has served the needs of American residents and business owners, currently as a Financial Consultant with unconventional strategies to help clients accomplish their retirement income and wealth accumulation goals.
Van Mueller:
Van Mueller, LUTCF, is a Registered Representative with Mass Mutual. January 23, 2023, marks Van’s 50th year as an insurance agent. He is an active member of MDRT having qualified for Court of the Table in 1990 and Top of the Table for the last thirty two years.
Jim Ruta:
Jim Ruta wrote over 100 lives in his first year as a life insurance agent at age 22. He entered management at 25 and led one of Canada’s largest life insurance agencies with 250 agents by age 40.
Sandy Schussel:
Sandy Schussel is a speaker, author, practice development consultant, and business and life coach who has been working with financial and insurance professionals for over 20 years.
George Sigurdson:
George Sigurdson is not your stereotypical Top of the Table Qualifier. Rather than focusing on a few mega cases each year, he still writes hundreds of life insurance cases. And rather than just working in the high-end business market, the average age of his current clients is just 24. That means that his ideas are transferable to anyone who wants to be better. No one tells the life insurance story better than George. His ideas will work in your market, today.
Turner Thompson:
Turner Thompson is an insurance industry veteran. He is a Life Member of Million Dollar Round Table, achieving both Top of the Table and Court of the Table, and a 50+ y ear member of NAIFA. Turner’s career started with Metropolitan Life where he first began speaking to agencies around the country about prospecting and client acquisition. He then transitioned to become a General Agent for General American Life, where he headed one of the leading agencies in Michigan.
For more information, visit www.TheProfessionalsForum.com.
