More Than 7 Million Selected Affordable Health Coverage in ACA Marketplace Since Start of Open Enrollment Period

ACA Marketplace National Enrollment Snapshot

Nearly 7.3 million people have selected an Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace plan since the 2024 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period (OEP) opened on November 1. This represents activity through December 2 (Week 5) for the 32 states using HealthCare.gov and through November 25 (Week 4) for the 18 states and the District of Columbia with State-based Marketplaces (SBMs). Total plan selections include more than 1.6 million people (23% of total) who are new to the Marketplaces for 2024, and 5.7 million people (77% of total) who have active 2023 coverage and returned to their respective Marketplaces to renew their coverage or select a new plan for 2024.

The 2024 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period runs from November 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024, for states using the HealthCare.gov platform. Consumers who enroll by midnight on December 15 can get full-year coverage that starts January 1, 2024. State-based Marketplace enrollment deadlines vary. State-specific deadlines and other information are available in the State-based Marketplace Open Enrollment Fact Sheet.

“On top of last year’s record numbers, enrollment for Marketplace health insurance at HealthCare.gov is again exceeding expectations,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Health care coverage means peace of mind. It means protection. And now, thanks to the historic Inflation Reduction Act, more Americans than ever can sign up for coverage with lower costs and better benefits. There’s still time, so I urge you to shop at HealthCare.gov and sign up for a health plan that meets your needs and your pocketbook.”

“I’m thrilled that more than 7 million people have signed up for Marketplace coverage nationwide since Open Enrollment began. The continued increase in enrollment is confirmation that the need for affordable, quality health care coverage is strong,” CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said. “I encourage those who are seeking health care coverage to visit HealthCare.gov before the December 15 deadline for their coverage to begin on January 1.”

The Biden-Harris Administration has continued its commitment to making health insurance available and affordable to everyone, and the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan continue to keep Marketplace coverage affordable. The administration continues to issue Navigator Awards, allowing organizations to hire staff who are trained to help consumers find affordable, comprehensive health coverage. Navigators, as they are known, have been key to helping consumers in every Marketplace state.

The Biden-Harris Administration encourages all families to visit HealthCare.gov and check out the health care coverage options and savings available to them. Because of continuing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, CMS expects 9 out of 10 customers to be eligible for savings. People with current coverage through HealthCare.gov are encouraged to return and shop to see if another plan better meets their needs at a lower cost.

Many people are eligible for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), however those who are no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP should visit HealthCare.gov to see if they are eligible to enroll in a low-cost, quality health plan today.

Individuals will also benefit from a highly competitive Marketplace. More than 90% of HealthCare.gov enrollees will be able to choose among three or more plans. Standardized plan options are available and offer the same deductibles and cost-sharing for certain benefits. These plans have the same out-of-pocket limits as other standardized plans within the same health plan category, making it easier for consumers to compare and choose plans. Most of these standardized plan options offer many services pre-deductible, including primary care, generic drugs, preferred brand drugs, urgent care, specialist visits, mental health and substance use outpatient office visits, as well as speech, occupational, and physical therapies.

Individuals can enroll or re-enroll in health insurance coverage for 2024 by visiting HealthCare.gov, or CuidadoDeSalud.gov, or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application. Individuals wanting assistance signing up for coverage may go to Find Local Help on HealthCare.gov to find a Navigator, Certified Application Counselor, or agent or broker: https://www.healthcare.gov/find-assistance/.

Marketplace and Consumer Type Cumulative 2024 OEP Plan Selections Total: All Marketplaces 7,299,900 New Consumers 1,645,931 Returning Consumers1 5,653,969 Total: HealthCare.gov Marketplaces 6,524,701 New Consumers 1,476,658 Returning Consumers 5,048,043 Total: SBMs2 775,199 New Consumers 169,273 Returning Consumers 605,926

1 The returning consumers metric in this report only includes consumers who have returned to their respective Marketplace through the reporting date and selected a plan for 2024 coverage and excludes consumers who have been automatically re-enrolled in their 2023 plan for 2024 coverage or a suggested alternate plan. Please see the glossary for data on auto re-enrolled consumers that SBMs have reported to CMS.

2 In addition to reported plan selections, New York and Minnesota have a Basic Health Program (BHP), which provides coverage to consumers with household incomes at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level who are not eligible for Medicaid or CHIP and otherwise would be eligible for a QHP. From November 1 – November 25, 2023, New York had a total of 1,206,660 individuals enroll in a BHP. Minnesota’s BHP data was not available at the time of this report.