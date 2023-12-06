Brian Henry: From Pawleys Island to Mount Pleasant Get Carried Away Southern Market Expands

Brian Henry of Get Carried Away

Brian Henry grows his culinary dreams, bringing Get Carried Away from Pawleys Island to a new vibrant home in Mount Pleasant.

Expanding to Mount Pleasant is an exciting step for us. This town embodies a vibrant community that values quality food and social gatherings, making it an ideal location for our second market.” — Brian Henry

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Carried Away Southern Market , known for its southern culinary delights, has announced the soft opening of its second location in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, scheduled for January 9, 2024. This expansion is a strategic move to tap into Mount Pleasant's demographic, which aligns perfectly with the market's offerings of prepared foods, craft beer, and fine wine. Brian Henry , the owner of Get Carried Away Southern Market, was enthusiastic about this new venture. "Expanding to Mount Pleasant is an exciting step for us. This town embodies a vibrant community that values quality food and social gatherings, making it an ideal location for our second market. We are eager to join this community and share our passion for southern cuisine and hospitality," said Henry.The new location is set on Coleman Boulevard in Moultrie Plaza, occupying the space of the former Wild Wing Café and adjacent to the Old Village. This area was selected for its family-oriented community and commitments made by the new landlord, Edens, to enhance the shopping center.Mount Pleasant's proximity to attractions like Shem Creek and Sullivan's Island and its active boating and outdoor community add to the market's appeal. Get Carried Away Southern Market's unique offerings are expected to resonate well with the town's residents, known for their discerning taste for quality products.The market is set to feature a variety of unique offerings, including its top sellers, such as Lowcountry boils, tomato pies, chicken perlo, and the much-loved chicken salad. At the core of Get Carried Away's offerings are homemade casseroles, dips, spreads, appetizers, and pies. Additionally, the market will offer a range of grab-and-go lunch options, a curated selection of meats and seafood, and a comprehensive range of grocery essentials.In line with Mount Pleasant's social and entertaining culture, Get Carried Away Southern Market aims to make hosting and entertaining effortless. The market will provide various products to facilitate social gatherings, including seasonal table-top coverings, napkins, serving platters, and unique gifts.The new location will not only serve as a market, but also as a dining spot. Named "The Perch," the outdoor porch area will offer seating for casual dining, featuring a menu that includes store-made items and chef-inspired dishes. "The Perch" is set to transition to full-service dining in late winter or early spring, offering a perfect spot for community members to gather for meals and drinks.With its second location in Mount Pleasant, Get Carried Away Southern Market is set to become a key part of the community, offering a blend of southern hospitality, quality food, and a lively atmosphere for both shopping and dining.

Brian Henry of Get Carried Away Southern Market