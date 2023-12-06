FPT acquires majority stake of AOSIS

VIETNAM, December 6 -

PARIS — Global technology service provider FPT has announced its acquisition of an 80 per cent stake in the French IT consulting firm AOSIS, a strategic initiative to fortify its delivery competencies, expand business opportunities, and broaden its customer base in this market.

Through the investment, FPT and its tech subsidiary, FPT Software, will leverage AOSIS's prowess in SAP, Data, Cloud, and Business intelligence solutions, with a focus on the aerospace, aviation, and transportation sectors. With over 100 local experts and four offices joining its existing global network, the company is poised to strengthen its best-shore delivery capabilities for the French and European markets.

AOSIS will remain an independent entity while undergoing integration with FPT’s extensive service offerings, existing clientele, global workforce and operations.

“Over the past 10 years, we have strategically engaged in M&A deals with leading consulting and technology companies worldwide to reinforce our core competencies, strengthen our position in the strategic markets, and broaden our customer base. As we welcome AOSIS to the FPT family, we aim to utilise their well-respected reputation in the French data market, industry expertise, and local resources to accelerate growth, enhance resilience and provide end-to-end solutions to accompany our customers' digital transformation,” said Phạm Minh Tuấn, Chief Executive Officer, FPT Software.

“I have known FPT for over five years, and its reputation as a very efficient company with real values is well known in Toulouse. AOSIS, as a company expert in data, needs to expand its scope to bigger customers; at the same time, FPT needs a recognised company to intensify its local footprint. That’s why we work on our synergies at first for Toulouse and then on a wider scope for France. I expect this collaboration to allow us to address big customers with a powerful onsite/offshore model while keeping our core values and commitments in citizenship, ecology, and sport," said Pascal Janot, Chief Executive Officer AOSIS. — VNS