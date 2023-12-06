Minnesota Educators Awarded Grants to Support Ag Literacy in Classrooms

Thirteen Minnesota educators looking to provide more agricultural experiences for their students have received grant funding from Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC).

MAITC has awarded each educator with an Agricultural Literacy Grant, worth up to $500 each. This annual grant opportunity is designed to fund projects that support agriculture and food systems education efforts from kindergarten to high school across the state.

Topics that will be explored through this year’s projects include agricultural careers, aquaponics, and the farm-to-fork process.

MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education. For more information about the Ag Literacy Grants and other ag education resources, visit the MAITC website.



Grantee School and City Grantee Project Title Bluff View Elementary School,

Lake City Marie Kruse Learn Through Play, From Seed to Fork Greenvale Park Elementary School, Northfield Tiffany Kortbein Agriculture Library Books Hidden Valley Elementary School, Savage Quincy Voris Hidden Valley Ag Science Project and Field Trip Jackson County Central Elementary School, Jackson Laura Bidne Farm to Table Elementary Lessons Kelliher School, Kelliher Amy Mastin Hatching Up Some Fun Loyola Catholic School, Mankato Sarah Odegard Ruby Ranch Field Trip Owatonna High School, Owatonna Kimberly Penning Water Quality and Aquaponics SAGE Academy, Brooklyn Park Cari-Ana Garcia Luna Farm to Plate to Career Sauk Centre Elementary School,

Sauk Centre Becky Schreiner Adopt a Cow Field Trip Spring Creek Elementary School, Northfield Rich Guggisberg Farm Day Materials South Point Elementary School,

East Grand Forks Livia Zitzow Growing Greens St. Francis School, Brainerd Carrie Allord Embedded Agriculture Winona County 4-H, Winona Mika Miller Food Systems in Agriculture with 4-H After-School

