Minnesota Educators Awarded Grants to Support Ag Literacy in Classrooms

Thirteen Minnesota educators looking to provide more agricultural experiences for their students have received grant funding from Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC).

MAITC has awarded each educator with an Agricultural Literacy Grant, worth up to $500 each. This annual grant opportunity is designed to fund projects that support agriculture and food systems education efforts from kindergarten to high school across the state.

Topics that will be explored through this year’s projects include agricultural careers, aquaponics, and the farm-to-fork process.

MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education. For more information about the Ag Literacy Grants and other ag education resources, visit the MAITC website.
 

Grantee School and City

Grantee

Project Title

Bluff View Elementary School,
Lake City

Marie Kruse

Learn Through Play, From Seed to Fork

Greenvale Park Elementary School, Northfield

Tiffany Kortbein

Agriculture Library Books

Hidden Valley Elementary School, Savage

Quincy Voris

Hidden Valley Ag Science Project and Field Trip

Jackson County Central Elementary School, Jackson

Laura Bidne

Farm to Table Elementary Lessons

Kelliher School, Kelliher

Amy Mastin

Hatching Up Some Fun

Loyola Catholic School, Mankato

Sarah Odegard

Ruby Ranch Field Trip

Owatonna High School, Owatonna

Kimberly Penning

Water Quality and Aquaponics

SAGE Academy, Brooklyn Park

Cari-Ana Garcia Luna

Farm to Plate to Career

Sauk Centre Elementary School,
Sauk Centre

Becky Schreiner

Adopt a Cow Field Trip

Spring Creek Elementary School, Northfield

Rich Guggisberg

Farm Day Materials

South Point Elementary School,
East Grand Forks

Livia Zitzow

Growing Greens

St. Francis School, Brainerd

Carrie Allord

Embedded Agriculture

Winona County 4-H, Winona

Mika Miller

Food Systems in Agriculture with 4-H After-School

