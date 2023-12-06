Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Appoints William Watson As New Home Sales & Marketing Director In California
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a leader in California's real estate sector, is proud to announce the appointment of William Watson as the New Home Sales & Marketing Director. William, a top agent with over 40 years of rich experience in residential real estate, will spearhead the company's new homes sales and marketing strategies, inspiring and empowering real estate agents and broker associates across California.
A Veteran with a Stellar Record
Since beginning his career in 1984, William Watson has established himself as a dominant force in the new homes market. His journey, marked by dedication and innovation, has seen him become a top producer and influential real estate coach. William's expertise is not just limited to sales; he has also held significant roles such as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for two home builders and has personally overseen the construction of 40 homes.
Accolades and Recognition
William's professional journey is decorated with numerous prestigious awards, including the Five Star Award for Exceptional Customer Service in Real Estate, The Quantum Leap Award for Marketing Excellence, the Remax Chairman’s Club Award, and more. His exceptional service and results have earned him features in Forbes and Top Agent Magazines, along with recognitions like New Home Sales Manager and Marketing Director of the Year, and Green Home Custom Builder of the Year.
Education and Training: The Foundation of Success
Education and continuous learning have been cornerstones of William's success. He has always been at the forefront of the real estate and new home industry, constantly developing his skills in business and personal development. His dedication to lifelong learning has significantly contributed to his achievements and his ability to mentor and elevate the careers of hundreds of real estate professionals.
Leadership Philosophy and Personal Interests
William's leadership style, deeply rooted in biblical principles, focuses on integrity, humility, and service, a philosophy he succinctly terms 'Ability with Humility'. Beyond his professional life, William is known for his adaptability, a love for golf and skiing, and a deep commitment to his family, including cherishing moments with his grandchildren.
Future Aspirations and Vision
William's goal is to build an award-winning real estate company, a legacy that exemplifies his dedication and expertise in the industry. He views the real estate sector as dynamic and ever-changing, a landscape he navigates with strategic agility and foresight.
A Mission Beyond Real Estate
At the core of William Watson's impressive career is his passion for helping people achieve their dream of homeownership. His impact extends beyond the professional realm, embodying a mission to transform aspirations into reality.
“I am thrilled to announce our venture into a new market niche focusing on new homes sales and marketing. This strategic move aligns perfectly with our mission to positively impact lives through innovative systems and exceptional real estate services. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction remains at the forefront as we expand our offerings. We recognize the growing demand for new homes in California, and with the expertise of our new Home Sales & Marketing Director, William Watson, we are equipped to provide unparalleled services in this sector. This expansion not only signifies growth for our company but also reinforces our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our clients, ensuring that every family we serve finds the perfect place to call home,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
For more information, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Where Dreams Meet Reality.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to feature its newly established New Homes Sales and Marketing Department, a dynamic addition designed to cater to the growing demand for new residential properties in California. This department, led by industry veteran William Watson, represents our commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate market. By focusing on new home sales, we aim to provide a specialized service that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our clients. Our agents, equipped with cutting-edge marketing strategies and in-depth market insights, are poised to offer an unparalleled buying experience, ensuring that each client finds their ideal new home with ease and confidence. This initiative is a testament to our ongoing efforts to evolve and enhance our services, keeping Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty at the forefront of the real estate industry.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
A Veteran with a Stellar Record
Since beginning his career in 1984, William Watson has established himself as a dominant force in the new homes market. His journey, marked by dedication and innovation, has seen him become a top producer and influential real estate coach. William's expertise is not just limited to sales; he has also held significant roles such as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for two home builders and has personally overseen the construction of 40 homes.
Accolades and Recognition
William's professional journey is decorated with numerous prestigious awards, including the Five Star Award for Exceptional Customer Service in Real Estate, The Quantum Leap Award for Marketing Excellence, the Remax Chairman’s Club Award, and more. His exceptional service and results have earned him features in Forbes and Top Agent Magazines, along with recognitions like New Home Sales Manager and Marketing Director of the Year, and Green Home Custom Builder of the Year.
Education and Training: The Foundation of Success
Education and continuous learning have been cornerstones of William's success. He has always been at the forefront of the real estate and new home industry, constantly developing his skills in business and personal development. His dedication to lifelong learning has significantly contributed to his achievements and his ability to mentor and elevate the careers of hundreds of real estate professionals.
Leadership Philosophy and Personal Interests
William's leadership style, deeply rooted in biblical principles, focuses on integrity, humility, and service, a philosophy he succinctly terms 'Ability with Humility'. Beyond his professional life, William is known for his adaptability, a love for golf and skiing, and a deep commitment to his family, including cherishing moments with his grandchildren.
Future Aspirations and Vision
William's goal is to build an award-winning real estate company, a legacy that exemplifies his dedication and expertise in the industry. He views the real estate sector as dynamic and ever-changing, a landscape he navigates with strategic agility and foresight.
A Mission Beyond Real Estate
At the core of William Watson's impressive career is his passion for helping people achieve their dream of homeownership. His impact extends beyond the professional realm, embodying a mission to transform aspirations into reality.
“I am thrilled to announce our venture into a new market niche focusing on new homes sales and marketing. This strategic move aligns perfectly with our mission to positively impact lives through innovative systems and exceptional real estate services. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction remains at the forefront as we expand our offerings. We recognize the growing demand for new homes in California, and with the expertise of our new Home Sales & Marketing Director, William Watson, we are equipped to provide unparalleled services in this sector. This expansion not only signifies growth for our company but also reinforces our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our clients, ensuring that every family we serve finds the perfect place to call home,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
For more information, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Where Dreams Meet Reality.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to feature its newly established New Homes Sales and Marketing Department, a dynamic addition designed to cater to the growing demand for new residential properties in California. This department, led by industry veteran William Watson, represents our commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate market. By focusing on new home sales, we aim to provide a specialized service that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our clients. Our agents, equipped with cutting-edge marketing strategies and in-depth market insights, are poised to offer an unparalleled buying experience, ensuring that each client finds their ideal new home with ease and confidence. This initiative is a testament to our ongoing efforts to evolve and enhance our services, keeping Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty at the forefront of the real estate industry.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other