Whoa Dough’s Ready-to-Bake Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie Dough Hits Hy-Vee Shelves
Refrigerated dough can be enjoyed raw or baked into gluten-free and vegan cookies.HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa Dough, known for its plant-based, better-for-you cookie dough bars, announces its new chocolate chip and sugar cookie dough is now available for purchase at all Hy-Vee locations. Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.
Whoa Dough aims to provide the best of both worlds for consumers with its cookie dough that can be enjoyed straight from the package or baked into nine delicious cookies within minutes.
“We created our Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough with a life balance in mind, allowing you to enjoy an indulgent treat while actively working to live a healthy lifestyle,” said Todd Goldstein, Whoa Dough founder. “Our products are a perfect fit for Hy-Vee stores because the company is committed to providing more natural and organic products for its customers.”
Crafted as a nutritious and allergen-friendly snack, Whoa Dough Cookie Dough is offering a healthier alternative to traditional cookie dough. It is certified gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, dairy-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and OU kosher, making it suitable for individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions. The egg-free recipe ensures consumers can safely enjoy the cookie dough raw without any major concerns.
For more information about Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie Dough, along with its entire line of products, visit whoadough.com.
About Whoa Dough
Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable allergen-friendly cookie dough snack bars and ready-to-bake cookie dough that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Join us on our journey to spread happiness. Whoa!
