Marketscience Launches New Blog Series "Marketer's Guide To Measurement" to Help Marketers Navigate Analytics Questions

Marketscience - Advanced Marketing Measurement and Optimization "Marketer's Guide To Measurement" Blog Series "What is Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM)?" Blog Post

The series offers Marketing Executives a comprehensive guide on measurement, analytics, industry trends, and best practices.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's ever-changing marketing landscape, it can be challenging for executives to stay on top of the latest measurement techniques and industry developments. This is why Marketscience, a leading marketing analytics and consulting firm, is excited to announce the launch of their new blog series, "Marketer's Guide To Measurement". This comprehensive guide is designed to assist marketing executives in navigating the complex world of measurement and analytics, providing valuable insights and practical tips to help them make informed decisions.

The first installment of the series, titled "What is Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM)?", delves into the long-standing measurement technique and its evolution in light of the imminent demise of Multi-Touch Attribution as we know it, and recent advances in machine learning and automation. This blog post serves as a valuable refresher for those familiar with marketing mix modeling, as well as an informative introduction for those new to the concept.

"We are pleased to launch our new blog series, 'Marketer's Guide To Measurement' as we believe it will be a valuable resource for marketing executives looking to improve their measurement and analytics strategies", said Sebastian Shapiro, Co-Founder and Executive Partner at Marketscience. "In the rapidly evolving and data-centric world of today, it is crucial for marketers to have a solid understanding of measurement techniques and how they can leverage them to drive business success. Our blog series aims to provide just that".

The "Marketer's Guide To Measurement" series will cover a wide range of topics, including attribution modeling, AI in marketing analytics and brand equity measurement. With each installment, Marketscience aims to provide practical and actionable insights that marketing executives can apply to their own strategies. The blog series is now live on the Marketscience website, and readers can expect regular updates with new posts and topics.

For more information on the "Marketer's Guide To Measurement" series and other services offered by Marketscience, please visit their website at www.market.science. Stay tuned for the next installment of the series, which will explore the role of AI in marketing analytics.

About Marketscience

Marketscience is an award-winning independent consultancy providing advanced marketing effectiveness measurement and optimization services globally. The company enables clients to answer key questions around the performance of their online and offline marketing investments and provides business-focused insights and actionable solutions, facilitating the adoption of optimal strategies. Leveraging academically and commercially proofed solutions, the experience and expertise of a diverse team of professional and AI-powered tools and technology, the company provides bespoke advice to help clients grow their business.