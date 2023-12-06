Submit Release
Secretary of State Mac Warner to Serve as Keynote Speaker for the WVU Commemoration of Pearl Harbor

Morgantown, W. Va. – WV Secretary of State Mac Warner will be the keynote speaker for the commemoration ceremony marking the anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 7th, on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.

The ceremony will begin at 9:30 am. It will be held in front of Oglebay Hall where the mast from the USS West Virginia now stands.​

Secretary Warner is a 23-year veteran of the United States Army where he retired at the rank of Lt. Colonel. Secretary Warner is also a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The ceremony is being hosted by the WVU Center for Veteran, Military, and Family Programs

