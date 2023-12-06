Member of EMU from Generation to Generation

Lugain Talaat Dahab, student of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Department of Architecture, is experiencing the happiness of receiving education at the university where her father studied years ago. Starting her academic journey at EMU Faculty of Architecture in the 2023-2024 Academic Year, Lugain Talaat Dahab mentioned that she decided to pursue education at EMU based on her father's advice. Lugain stated that her father, Talaat Mohamed Hassan Dahab, received education at the EMU Faculty of Engineering and always emphasized the educational quality of EMU.

Lugain Talaat Dahab conveyed that she received information about her father's student years at EMU and highlighted that EMU is considered the best university in Cyprus, with its educational quality accredited by various institutions.

Lugain Talaat Dahab paid a visit to Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer for Promotion and Institutional Communication in his office. During the visit held on Monday, 4 December, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., Prof. Dr. Tümer wished Dahab success in her educational journey at EMU and emphasised that being an EMU graduate is a privilege. Dahab expressed her pride in receiving education at EMU and being part of the EMU legacy from generation to generation during her speech.