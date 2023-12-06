WAP Sustainability, with support from National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) launch Theta EPD for Aggregates

Theta EPD Logo

WAP Sustainability is pleased to announce the launch of Theta EPD for Aggregates, the first “EPD on Demand” tool tailored specifically for aggregate producers.

“Theta Aggregate offers an industry specific, simplified way to demonstrate requirements necessary within many states and federal projects.” ” — Michele Stanley, Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE (TN), UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAP Sustainability, the leading U.S. provider of life cycle assessment (LCA) and environmental product declarations (EPDs) services and tools, with support from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA), is pleased to announce the launch of Theta EPD for Aggregates.

About Theta EPD for Aggregates:

- Theta Aggregates is the first “EPD on Demand” tool tailored specifically for North American aggregate producers.

- WAP Sustainability worked closely with NSSGA to provide LCA and EPD expertise during the Product Category Rules (PCR) update process, while in turn learning from NSSGA and its members the specific needs of the aggregates industry.

- Joining the rapidly growing Theta EPD software family, Theta Aggregate builds on WAPs expertise in LCA and EPD generation for concrete, asphalt, cement, slag, concrete pipe, and other industries.

- Theta Aggregate EPDs can be used as standalone Environmental Product Declarations for aggregates, or as upstream inputs into Theta Concrete, the Emerald Eco-Label asphalt EPD tool, or other LCAs and EPDs for building products.

- Theta Aggregate is part of Theta EPD, the Buy Clean Compliance Software®, which is continually maintained to help producers meet new green procurement initiatives like the GSA’s ongoing pilot for the Buy Clean Inflation Reduction Act Requirements for low embodied carbon construction materials.

“This is an exciting development for our member companies,” says Michele Stanley, Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs at NSSGA. “Theta Aggregate offers an industry specific, simplified way to demonstrate requirements necessary within many states and on certain federal projects. We have anxiously awaited the time to come when we can provide a tool like this for our members and it’s here!”

NSSGA is the voice for the aggregates industry in Washington. Its members consist of stone, sand and gravel producers; industrial sand suppliers; and the equipment manufacturers and service providers who support them. With upwards of 9,000 locations, the aggregates industry produces 2.5 billion tons of materials used annually in the United States. Aggregates are the building blocks of our modern society and are needed to construct and maintain roads, railways, bridges, tunnels, water supply, sewers, electrical grids and telecommunications.

“Theta Aggregate is a huge improvement in ease of EPD creation for construction aggregates,” says Lianna Miller, Sustainability Manager at WAP and lead on the LCA for aggregate products. “It’s been a real pleasure working with the aggregate industry to tailor Theta Aggregate to meet their needs while also ensuring the tool complies with Buy Clean and other green procurement initiatives.”

WAP Sustainability, founded in 2008, is a global consultancy with a proven history of providing service-oriented product sustainability services for brands, manufacturers, and producers. Recognized as #1698 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List, WAP Sustainability has quickly become one of the world’s leading life cycle assessment (LCA) services firms, with an industry-leading market share in the development of environmental product declarations (EPDs).

As the construction sector requests more transparency documentation on the life cycle impacts of products, the Theta family of EPD tools helps manufacturers to measure, report and disclose the environmental impacts of their products accurately and efficiently. In doing so, manufacturers can differentiate themselves in a carbon aware marketplace while accessing federal and competitive funding sources for future construction products.

About NSSGA

NSSGA is the leading advocate for the aggregates industry. Its members – stone, sand and gravel producers and the equipment manufacturers and service providers who support them – produce the essential raw materials found in homes, buildings, roads, bridges and public works projects. NSSGA represents more than 90 percent of the crushed stone and 70 percent of the sand and gravel produced annually in the United States. Learn more at www.nssga.org.

About WAP Sustainability

WAP Sustainability provides clients with the information and tools they need to create credible, measurable, and attainable sustainability programs. Our services are driven by sound scientific data and an in-depth understanding of each client’s core business. With deep-rooted experience in carbon accounting, life cycle assessment and standards development, WAP is globally recognized as a technical sustainability expert in many industries. WAP Sustainability has been helping a global roster of publicly traded, consumer product and building product companies as a sustainability resource for nearly 15 years. Learn more at www.wapsustainability.com.

