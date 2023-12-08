Robin Baron LIVE's 3rd Anniversary Holiday Happy Hour Celebration Premiers Thursday, December 21st!

“Holiday Happy Hour Celebration” episode will feature some of this year’s star-studded guests and offer several exciting product giveaways from The Minka Group's Robin Baron Lighting Collection.

Celebrity Interior & Product Designer, Robin Baron brings a striking sense of style everywhere her dynamic on-air personality is featured.

Special “Holiday Happy Hour Celebration” episode will be co-hosted by Robin's bestie, award-winning interior designer, Steven Favreau, Founder of Favreaulous Factory and Favreau Design.

The stunning Astor Chandelier is one of three featured product giveaway as part of the live show, from The Minka Group's Robin Baron Lighting Collection.