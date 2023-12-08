Robin Baron LIVE's 3rd Anniversary Holiday Happy Hour Celebration Premiers Thursday, December 21st!
“Holiday Happy Hour Celebration” episode will feature some of this year’s star-studded guests and offer several exciting product giveaways from The Minka Group's Robin Baron Lighting Collection.
Celebrity Interior & Product Designer, Robin Baron brings a striking sense of style everywhere her dynamic on-air personality is featured.
Special “Holiday Happy Hour Celebration” episode will be co-hosted by Robin's bestie, award-winning interior designer, Steven Favreau, Founder of Favreaulous Factory and Favreau Design.
The stunning Astor Chandelier is one of three featured product giveaway as part of the live show, from The Minka Group's Robin Baron Lighting Collection.
The Holiday Happy Hour Celebration Episode will air on Instagram at @RobinBaronOfficial on Thursday, December 21st at 7 pm ET with Giveaways & Guests.
Robin Baron, host of Robin Baron LIVE, commented, “As we celebrate 2023 on Robin Baron LIVE, I can’t wait for our Holiday Happy Hour Episode where we will highlight past guests and give away some of my fabulous light fixtures from Minka Group… for one unforgettable show!”
This end-of-year Holiday Happy Hour Celebration Episode, will be held on Thursday, December 21st at 7 pm Eastern airing live on Instagram at @RobinBaronOfficial and will feature three exciting product giveaways in the form of fabulous chandeliers from Robin’s lighting collections with the Minka Group. This star-studded live show will also feature Robin’s bestie as co-host, award-winning interior designer, Steven Favreau, Founder of Favreaulous Factory and Favreau Design. Together, Robin and Steven will welcome an incredible line-up of guests and industry professionals, who have been featured on one of Robin Baron LIVE’s 150 + episodes over its 3-year run. As a special treat, audience members will have several opportunities throughout the episode to win fabulous lighting fixtures!
Steven Favreau, co-host for Robin Baron LIVE’s Holiday Happy Hour Celebration Episode, shared his excitement, “It’s always a treat when I get to spend time celebrating with my bestie, toasting to 2023, and looking forward to an exciting 2024. I’m proud to call Robin my bestie for so many reasons, especially for what she contributes to our industry through her design podcast, Robin Baron LIVE, each and every week. I’m excited to chat with some past guests of Robin’s show who will be joining us throughout the live podcast to celebrate her anniversary. It’s sure to be an extravaganza of fabulousness and fun!”
Audience members tuning into Robin Baron LIVE’s Holiday Happy Hour Celebration Episode will also have a chance to win one of three exciting product giveaways in the form of fabulous chandeliers from Robin Baron x Minka Group’s Lighting Collection. (Must be in attendance during the live show to be eligible to win. Giveaways, sponsored by Minka Group, will ship free of charge anywhere in the United States.)
Baron added, “I’m thrilled to share my immense gratitude to each of the guests we have collaborated with over the last three years. It has been my pleasure to connect with our industry and to share your incredible stories. I hope you will join me to welcome many of our guests back at our Holiday Happy Hour and to hear what everyone has been up to.”
Robin Baron LIVE, an Instagram podcast show, is held weekly on Thursdays @ 7 pm (Eastern Time) and features casual and lively conversations between Robin and leading design experts and industry professionals. Each segment is aired on Instagram @RobinBaronOfficial during a 45-minute live interview that brings together Robin, as the show's host, and a wide range of guests who share the inside scoop about their design business, background, and area of expertise.
Last year, Robin Baron LIVE was voted a finalist for Best Design Podcast by Designers Today’s Reader Rankings by industry peers. This comes as Robin celebrates 35 years in the luxury design business, including several high-profile licensed collections with lighting brand The Minka Group and a licensed hardware collection with Hamilton Sinkler, and more exciting collaborations launching in Spring 2024.
The Minka Group, who is the official sponsor for Robin Baron LIVE’s Holiday Happy Hour Celebration Episode, collaborates with Baron on her illustrious lighting collections. The Minka Group first launched its collaboration with nationally recognized interior designer Robin Baron in January 2022 with a capsule collection that introduced fashion-forward lighting sconces, pendants, and chandeliers in multiple sizes and in distinctive finishes. Baron added, “I believe lighting, like Jewelry, should be bold, and fabulous! My lighting designs for The Minka Group make that statement - by punctuating the space, elevating the design, and giving each room that finishing touch that homeowners crave”.
Over the last 2 years the Robin Baron x Minka Group collaboration has grown exponentially, and in January 2024 at the upcoming Lightovation at Dallas Market Center (Trade Mart showroom TM4103), Minka will debut additional spectacular families of lighting under Robin’s name for a total of 8 new designs inspired by the French Riveria and named after iconic cities: Marseille, Batignolles, and Saint-Martin with products that include exquisite chandeliers, dazzling pendants, sconces, and more to come. Robin Baron’s many lighting collections for The Minka Group feature iconic style – with collections named as an homage to neighborhoods in Robin’s hometown of New York. The Astor, Chelsea, Gramercy, SoHo, Sutton, Tribeca, Yorkville, NoHo, North Fork, and Watermill Collections - and many more - are each entirely unique and feature brilliant, bold style that runs throughout Baron’s entire Minka Group lighting collections.
During Dallas Market’s Lightovation event on January 10-14, 2024, The Minka Group will host an exciting and informative panel discussion, on Thursday, January 11th, at 4:00 pm CT, moderated by Courtney Porter, Editor in Chief of Design News Now with panelists Robin Baron, Dann Foley, Dann Foley Lifestyle, and Global Trend Ambassador, Patti Carpenter. This discussion will be followed by a meet and greet reception with the panelists. To explore Minka’s Dallas Showroom virtually click here.
Some of the Robin Baron LIVE notable manufacturing and media former guests include: Scarlette Tapp of Sustainable Furnishings Council, Caroline Hipple of Norwalk Furniture, LuAnn Nigara of A Well-Designed Business Podcast, Michael Bauer of Feizy Rugs, Nancy Fire of Nancy Fire Designs and Design Works International, Diane Falvey of Furniture Lighting & Decor, Leslie Carothers of Saviour Partnership, Courtney Porter of Design News Now, alongside industry icons and design experts, Jordan & Barry of the Brownstone Boys, Stacy Garcia of Stacy Garcia Inc, Barry Goralnick of Barry Goralnick Architecture & Design, Jennifer Farrell of Jennifer Farrell Designs, Gary Inman of Gary Inman Interior Design, Dann Foley of Foley & Stinnette Interior Design, Louise Phillips Forbes, New York's #1 Realtor, and Custom Weaver - William Storms to name a few.
Yudi Kaufman, President of YKD Associates, who books guests on Robin Baron LIVE and is also Robin’s licensing agent, shared, “Robin shines. Whether she is charming guests with her wit and warmth, or designing stunning products for the home furnishings industry - Robin is a force to be reckoned with.” For inquiries about being a guest on Robin Baron LIVE, visit https://www.ykdassociates.com/robinbaronlive.
About
Robin Baron LIVE is a weekly show airing on Instagram @RobinBaronOfficial on Thursdays @ 7 pm (Eastern Time) that features casual and lively conversations between Robin and leading design experts and industry professionals during 45-minute live interviews. Each live segment brings together Robin (the show's host) and a wide range of guests who profile their industry or organization and share details about their design business, background, and area of expertise. Interested in being a guest visit https://www.ykdassociates.com/robinbaronlive or email Yudi Kaufman at YKD.
Robin Baron is an award-winning interior designer, product designer, and lifestyle expert. Reflecting her motto that Confidence Begins at Home, Robin launched her full-service design firm in 1990. After beginning her career in fashion design, Robin’s journey to interiors was seamless. Robin expanded her design business to include product design and has since grown this to a full lifestyle brand that includes lighting, hardware, accessories, mirrors, pillows, furniture, and rugs. Robin is now a sought-after designer of licensed home furnishings collections.
Robin has been featured on HGTV, Bravo, NBC, Open House NYC, House Beautiful, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Traditional Home, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune. You can connect with Robin on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn and watch her live on her award-winning weekly Instagram Live show every Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on her Instagram handle @robinbaronofficial.
The Minka Group® has grown to become a leader in the decorative lighting industry and is a go-to brand for decorative lighting, ceiling fans, and home décor categories. As a company, they pride themselves on the quality and workmanship of each and every fixture they produce. Operating on two continents, the Minka Group® family is elevating the way they operate and distribute and is leading the way in quality, product development, and design styles that are available in a broad range of price points. The Minka Group’s product categories include indoor and outdoor lighting, fans, and fixtures and their products are available at retailers and dealers across the country. Minka prides itself on the quality and workmanship of every single fixture it produces with a broad range of price point offerings under the brand names Minka-Lavery®, Metropolitan®, Ambience® by Minka-Lavery®, Minka-Aire®, The Great Outdoors® by Minka-Lavery® and George Kovacs® as well as several nationally recognized private label brands. Each of their brands includes an impressive distribution within consumer and trade industries while successfully operating on multiple continents. To discover their brands by visiting MinkaGroup.net.
The Minka Group’s licensed collection of fashion-forward lighting with Robin Baron features illustrious and iconic style – with collections named as an homage to neighborhoods in Robin’s hometown of New York. The Astor, Chelsea, Gramercy, SoHo, Sutton, Tribeca, and Yorkville - along with the newly added NoHo, North Fork, and Watermill Collections, and more - are each entirely unique and feature brilliant, bold style that runs throughout Baron’s entire Minka Group lighting collections.
