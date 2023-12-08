The Danny DeGennaro Foundation and DDF Jam Records announce the release of their latest music video, “Soul Searching.”

The musicians appearing in "Soul Searching." video have established careers in several entertainment bands and now are exploring projects of accent work.

The musicians on this track where able to capture a feeling we have all had at some point in our Lives . We have all done some soul searching on our own.”
— Ed Mero DDF Jam Records
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Danny DeGennaro Foundation and DDF Jam Records are excited to announce the release of their latest music video, “Soul Searching.” This highly anticipated video features an all-star lineup of talented musicians, including members of the FM band and the Edgardo Cintron Inca Band.

Danny DeGennaro Foundation / DDF Jam Records releases new video “Soul Searching” with all star line up of talented musicians.

The band features members of the FM band and the Edgardo Cintron Inca Band performing songs from Danny “RIO” DeGennaro song catalog. All these members combined have over 20 years in the entertainment music business. This offering is a collaboration effort which is part of a march to release an upcoming album of 8 songs in 2024.

One of the highlights of the band is lead singer Kyle Maack who has recorded with the legendary Motown artists Temptations and Four Tops at a very early age capturing their talents and styles.

The producers of the track are Edgardo Cintron of Inca Band and Mike Ian of the FM Band, “Soul Searching” is an infusion of 12 musicians nearing the peak of their careers.

Mike Ian is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist out of the New Jersey Philadelphia area. He performs and records regularly out of the tri-state area with various bands and artists. On the song he laid down some impressive the lead guitar.

Edgardo Cintron produces and performs with several Latin jazz bands and the Inca Band a Santana tribute celebration. The combination of this talent is a pleasure to watch and hear.

Background singers Gab Howarth part of a trio who did the recording is an actress lead singer that loved the project and brought her talents along with Victoria Iannelli and Rayana Jean to add a special unique sound to the song. All these ladies perform as solo lead singers in their roles as entertainers.

Edgardo and his percussion team AJ Adrian and Hector Rio’s bring a Latin groove to the song with drums and bass players Dennis James and Bobby Robert Cabanas.

John Timberi brings arrangement of Keys and special synth sound that touches your heart.

As if the wasn’t enough the presence of towering guitar player Roosevelt Walker Jr. captures the fun.

Edgardo Cintron cast of entertainers brings as a Tribute to the late singer /songwriter Danny “Rio” Degennaro.

Song Produced by Mike Ian and Edgardo Cintron
at Eyeball Studios Pennsauken NJ
Video Produced and Filmed by Chris Brown
“Shoot From Within”
Video Shoot was held at “The Ridges 1675” Trevose PA
Lighting by Lumpy
Executive and Assistant Producers Pat McGrath /Ed Mero/Charlene Chamberlain

"Soul Searching" Live performance Video Featuring Edgardo Cintron All-star Band Tribute to Danny "Rio" DeGennaro

Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation was born out of a love for Danny "RIO" DeGennaro and the music he created over his lifetime. Family and friends decided to have world renowned artist Nilda Comas from Italy create a life size sculpture of Danny (in bronze) sitting on large rock playing his guitar. The sculpture is placed on Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus between the music and arts buildings. The foundation went on to create endowment scholarships that are now equal to 25 plus scholarships for art and music. The Danny DeGennaro Foundation also has a vast network of seasoned professions and recording studios. The pros actually mentor the students recording and releasing music. The yearly "Creative Inspiration" Concert held in the Zlock Performing Arts Center gives the aspiring artist a place to perform. Our mantra is Record Release and Promote.

