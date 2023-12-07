Protectstar Enhances Antivirus AI Android with Dr.Web Engine Integration for Optimal Protection

Antivirus AI Android 2.0 Antivirus AI Android 2.0 with Dr.Web Protectstar logo

SARASOTA, FL, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protectstar™, a leader in cybersecurity and secure data deletion, today announced the integration of the renowned Dr.Web engine into its flagship antivirus software, Antivirus AI Android. This collaboration builds on Dr. Web's decades of experience in the antivirus space since its founding by Igor Danilov in 1992.

Bringing together Dr.Web – a symbol of "security without compromise" – and Protectstar™ marks a milestone in the cybersecurity industry. The main goal is to provide users worldwide with unprecedented protection against modern and future cyber threats.

Combining these two powerful engines into a dual engine has several advantages:

1. Diverse Threat Detection: Enhanced detection considering global and regional malware patterns.

2. Mutual Control: Both engines strengthen protection through monitoring and control.

3. Global coverage: Superior protection against threats from various world regions.

4. Optimized Performance: High-performance detection without impacting the system.

5. Efficient Virus Database: Compact yet robust database to identify a broad spectrum of malware, including potential future threats.

Protectstar™ underscores its dedication to presenting users with top-tier and up-to-date malware defense. This fusion not only bolsters security but also identifies potential vulnerabilities that one engine might overlook.

Chris Bohn, CEO of Protectstar™, stated: "The integration of Dr.Web with Antivirus AI raises our standard of protection to a new level, combining the best technologies from East and West. Our international team remains dedicated to safeguarding users without any geopolitical biases."

In essence, the dual engine in Antivirus AI fuses the strengths of both Protectstar™ and Dr.Web, presenting users with an efficient, advanced, and holistic defense against malware.

Protectstar™ remains steadfast in its dedication to excellence in security, privacy, and performance. The Dual Engine feature is now live in the updated version 2.0 Antivirus AI app for Android, with existing users set to receive the update automatically.

Learn more:

Antivirus AI: https://www.protectstar.com/en/products/antivirus-ai

Dual Engine: https://www.protectstar.com/en/dual-engine

Antivirus AI Android: With Artificial Intelligence (AI) against Malware, Spyware, and Espionage