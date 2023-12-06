Gamelight: AI Marketing Front-runner in AppsFlyer's Performance Index

AF Index showing Gamelight ranking 3rd

Gamelight ranks 3rd in AppFlyers's Index just behind the mobile marketing giants Google and Meta.

HAMBURG, GERMANY, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newcomer Gamelight has outperformed competitors across multiple categories in the AppsFlyer Performance Index. They rank as high as 3rd in certain Power and Volume Indexes, closely following industry giants like Google and Meta. This demonstrates their credibility and strength in the mobile market.

AppsFlyer acknowledges the challenges faced in mobile app marketing over the past three years and aims to assist by highlighting top-tier partnership platforms. With an analysis of 11.5 billion installs, the Index illuminates Gamelight's significant influence within the mobile games marketing domain.

Established in 2022, the AI-powered platform Gamelight swiftly carved its niche In the mobile market world. Within the AF Index, Gamelight secures an impressive 3rd position in specific categories. This remarkable performance solidifies Gamelight's leadership, surpassing industry giants like AppLovin, ironSource, Unity, and TikTok.

Co-founder Florian Elmies shares: “Just around 1 year ago, I reached out to all the major MMPs in the market to register Gamelight as an Advertising Network. One year later, we not only stand among the big players but above them. What's even more astounding is that our scale within the time range used for the index is just a fraction of what it is now.”

Gamelight's AI Success

Gamelight's success is credited to its revolutionary AI algorithm. By analyzing user behaviours, demographics, and gaming histories, the platform tailors individual user profiles, identifying the ideal match for their partners' games.

This focus on personalized gaming recommendations fosters a deeper connection between users and games, enhancing experiences and extending play sessions. In contrast, many competitors deploy ads indiscriminately, risking user disinterest or even annoyance. Through advanced machine learning and personalized strategies, Gamelight consistently surpasses ROAS targets, optimizing partner campaigns with precision.

“We have experienced tremendous growth in the last few months, which isn’t fully reflected in the Index yet. Our current scale and quality are substantial.” - Günay Aliyeva, Co-founder of Gamelight, expresses.

Other Achievements

Gamelight had a triumphant year, securing the esteemed "Best AI Tool" award at the dottComm Awards and claiming the coveted title of "Best Mobile Marketing Platform" at the Digiday Technology Awards. These achievements stood out against fierce competitors like AppsFlyer, Liftoff, PLAYSTUDIOS, AdTheorent, and Adjust. Notably, Gamelight recently won the top "App Advertising Platform" in the December edition of the App Growth Awards.

About Gamelight

Gamelight stands as the world's largest AI-driven rewarded marketing platform for mobile games, leading as the premier mobile marketing solution powered solely by AI Algorithms and Mechanics. By connecting gamers and game developers through proprietary game recommendation systems, Gamelight offers unparalleled user acquisition services globally to mobile game publishers, all driven by its pioneering AI algorithm.