Biliti Electric Appoints ex-GM CEO Rick Wagoner to Advisory Board
Biliti Electric's modular batteries for compact EVs get a boost from former GM CEO Rick Wagoner's advisory board expertise.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based BILITI Electric, a fast-growing global mobility player with advanced battery swapping technology, announced today that automotive veteran G. Richard (“Rick”) Wagoner, Jr., has been appointed to its Advisory Board.
Mr. Wagoner served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors Corporation (“GM”) from 2003 through 2009 and had been president and chief executive officer since 2000. Most notably, Mr. Wagoner was instrumental in setting up GM for the success it enjoys today. Under Mr. Wagoner, GM re-entered electric-vehicle production by creating the Chevrolet Volt. GM also became a market leader in the Chinese auto market and the profitable full-size SUV segment in the U.S.
He is currently Chairman of the Board at Invesco. He is also a Board Director at ChargePoint, Excelitas Technologies, and Graham Holdings. He was formerly on the Board of Rivian Auto, Aleris, GMAC, Dematic Holdings and Hughes Electronics. In addition, he advises and invests in a number of Startups, primarily in the automotive technology space.
He is a Trustee Emeritus of Duke University, where he served as Chair, and an Honorary Director of Catalyst. Mr. Wagoner is a graduate of Duke University and received an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Biliti has deployed its modular battery swapping technology and compact EVs in 15 countries across the world. It is used by companies such as IKEA, Amazon, FreshDirect, Walmart (Flipkart), Voi Mobility, Pingo Doce, MercadoLibre, Jumia, and Wasoko, among others. Biliti's revolutionary SmartSwapp™ technology allows riders to swap out depleted batteries for fresh ones in less than a minute, without having to wait for several hours to recharge. In a world where demand for EVs is challenged by high prices and lack of charging infrastructure, Biliti’s swapping technology solves the problem of costly infrastructure and grid upgrades required to operate fast charging stations. This makes Biliti-powered EVs ideal for high utilization mobility segments such as last-mile delivery, ride-hailing and micro-mobility in high dense urban environments, where space and infrastructure are constrained, and congestion and air pollution are major challenges.
"I am excited to be a part of Biliti Electric's Vision to make sustainable energy accessible to everyone. Biliti's SmartSwapp™ technology is truly groundbreaking and their interoperable modular batteries can revolutionize access to EV infrastructure." said Rick Wagoner
"We are honored to have Rick Wagoner join our Advisory Board," said Raja Gayam, Co-Founder and CEO of Biliti Electric. Rick's extensive experience in the automotive industry and his deep understanding of the global market will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and expand our reach. We look forward to working with Rick to make Biliti Electric the leading provider of electric mobility solutions worldwide."
About Biliti Electric:
Founded in 2021, BILITI Electric is a fast-growing energy and mobility company that designs and manufactures modular batteries with advanced materials and compact EVs. BILITI's Co-Founder and CTO Rahul Gayam has been listed among Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 in 2018 and was Global Fellow of Mercedes-Benz EQ in 2019. The company earlier announced its plans to set up the world’s largest electric three-wheeler factory in India’s Telangana state, and assembly plants in the US, Portugal, and Kenya.
The company also has Mr. Mark Joseph, Ex-CEO of Veolia Transdev North America on its Board. The Transdev Group is one of the largest mobility and transportation companies in the world. He is also a board member of First Transit, one of the largest private operators of Public Transit, and private shuttles in North America (EQT), and is a board member of SAFE (Securing America's Future Energy).
