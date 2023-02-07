Voi Mobility Partners with Biliti Electric to use eTukTuks for Mobile Battery Swapping and Servicing of eScooters
The partnership will see Biliti's e-vans integrated into Voi’s warehouse vehicle fleet to support on-street maintenance within Bristol, UK.CULVER CITY, CA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voi, Europe’s leading micro mobility provider, is teaming up with California based Biliti Electric, an electric three-wheeler manufacturing company, to become the first e-scooter UK company to trial an all-electric tuk-tuk (three-wheeler) as part of its commitment to offering a carbon-neutral mobility service. Biliti’s Taskman (e-3W) will be used to travel around Bristol to carry out service tasks like swapping batteries and maintenance.
The three-wheeled, open-cabin, and all-electric zero-emission ‘tuk-tuk’ vehicle - known as the Biliti Taskman EV - will soon become a regular sight on the streets of Bristol, UK. The partnership will see the vehicle integrated into Voi’s warehouse vehicle fleet to support on-street maintenance within the city’s new Clean Air Zone which includes over 130 conveniently located e-scooter parking spots.
Since launching in 2020, riders in Bristol have completed nearly 8 million journeys — the equivalent of replacing over 2.8 million car trips — to make it one the largest e-scooter schemes in the UK and one of the most popular in Europe.
Powered by swappable electric batteries, the modest maximum speed of just 25 mph and maximum range of 110 miles, as well as its small design and comfortable ride, means the Taskman is perfect for navigating around the city and tackling Bristol’s cobbled roads.
Biliti Electric is one of the fastest-growing global mobility companies and is focused on delivering its mission of introducing smart, efficient, and affordable electric mobility solutions to businesses, such as for major companies like Ikea, Walmart, FedEx and Amazon. Biliti's Taskman™ is a popular last-mile delivery vehicle which is deployed in 12+ countries across the globe including UK, France, Portugal, Germany, Lebanon, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Nepal, Japan, USA, Bangladesh, Middle-east and India and has covered over 20 million miles.
Saving ten times the carbon emission of a traditional diesel engine van doing the same job, the partnership is also an important part of Voi’s commitment to offering a carbon-neutral mobility service that champions its vision of cities made for living by helping cities transition to a future free of noise and pollution.
Emma Hughes, Partnerships Manager, UK & Ireland at Voi, said:
“We’re delighted to be the first e-scooter company to partner with Biliti Electric as it recognizes both companies' industry-leading vision of creating cities free of pollution and congestion. While this is an unusual sight on the streets of the UK, we will be putting the Biliti Taskman ‘tuk-tuk’ through its paces as part of our commitment to continually innovating and finding new solutions to improve our service without harming the environment.”
Rajarshi Rakesh Sahai, CEO, EMEA at Biliti Electric, said:
“We are glad to be partnering with Voi in electrifying their operation fleets. Our mission in Europe is to help companies like Voi in mitigating their emissions, with our clean and green ‘L2 Electric’ vehicles that lend themselves perfectly to the varying operational tasks, branding, and community engagement. Biliti Electric’s solutions provide unmatched maneuverability, cost and CO2 efficiency, and durability as a true replacement to ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles”
About Voi:
Founded in 2018, Voi is a Swedish micro mobility company offering e-scooter and e-bike sharing in partnership with towns, cities and local communities. We believe e-scooters can play a central role in changing how people move in our towns and cities in the future. We want to ensure that the micro mobility transformation happens the right way - through real innovative technology, open and transparent dialogue with towns, cities and governments and by adapting our products to local needs. Voi’s holistic Environmental Action Plan tackles emissions and promotes renewable energy use and circularity along its supply chain.
Voi operates in over 100 towns and cities across 11 countries. It is headquartered in Stockholm and employs 1,000 people. To date, Voi boasts more than seven million riders and has served more than 125+ million rides.
About Biliti Electric:
Founded in 2021, BILITI Electric is a fast-growing electric mobility company that designs and manufactures compact electric vehicles. BILITI has presence in more than 15 countries, including the European Union. BILITI’s Co-Founder and CTO, Rahul Gayam has been listed among Forbes Asia 30 under 30 in 2018 and was Global Fellow of Mercedes-Benz EQ in 2019. The company's CEO, Raja Gayam has earlier been listed among 25 Biggest Techpreneurs in 2018 by The Entrepreneur Magazine. In addition to the manufacturing facility in India, the company is setting up assembly plants in the US, Portugal, and Kenya. For more information, please visit www.bilitielectric.com.
