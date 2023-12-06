[All-round Display of New Trends in Trade in Services] 2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services Is Unveiled Today

MACAU, December 6 - The 2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services was officially unveiled at the Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center today (6 December). Under the theme of “The Origin of Service Digitalisation, the Pilot Zone of Trade Digitalisation”, the Fair attracted over 120 enterprises, including leading players from trade in services, to showcase the cutting-edge products, technologies and solutions created in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in fields such as digital trade, artificial intelligence, cross-border e-commerce, and digital and smart consumption, therefore injecting new momentum to the innovative development of trade in services in the Greater Bay Area.

As part of a multi-venue event held concurrently in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, the 2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services was co-organised by the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, People’s Government of Zhuhai Municipality, Hong Kong Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) under the guidance of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

The 2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services kicked start in Zhuhai

Mr Lei Wai Nong, representative of the Chief Executive and Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, pointed out in his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services that as a pivotal part of the Greater Bay Area, Macao is making continuous efforts to advance the integrated development of digital technology and trade in services. With the promotion and development of digital technology, as well as its wide adoption in Macao’s service sector, the total import and export volume of trade in services in the first three quarters of this year saw a year-on-year increase of 151%. The new trend emerging in trade in services, coupled with the launch of the “1+4” industrial development policy, will create a better environment for the further development of trade in services and the digital economy.

Over 20 trade representatives from Macao attended the Fair, riding on the upward trend of trade in services to expand their business

To ease Macao’s integration into the Greater Bay Area and the wider global service trade market, the IPIM organised for over 20 representatives from an assortment of sectors, including trade, conventions and exhibitions, finance, e-commerce, traditional Chinese medicine, science and technology, tourism, marketing, logistics, import and export, to visit the Fair and attend the opening ceremony and main forum, in addition to the sub-forums on service outsourcing, trade patterns in areas with special customs supervision, expansion of digital content into international markets, healthcare, traditional Chinese medicine, etc. The delegation deemed that the Fair and forums shed light on the development of different industries as well as their demands, fostering a profusion of opportunities for business co-operation across each sector.

Making better use of the platform in line with the market strengths in the Greater Bay Area to drive the growth of service trade in Macao

The IPIM set up the Macao Pavilion on-site with an area of 126 square metres to advertise the business environment and policy advantages in Macao and Hengqin while informing investors of the key information on exhibitions and investment in Macao through video counselling services; seven Macao institutes/enterprises providing services related to e-commerce, scent marketing, tax consultation, event planning, exhibitions and conventions showcased and promoted Macao’s current service trade on the same venue. Macao exhibitors were matched with a number of potential business partners at home and abroad, citing the animated trade exchange on the spot as a boost.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Forum on MICE Tourism Economy is to be held in Macao tomorrow to empower the sector’s sustained innovation and development

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Forum on MICE Tourism Economy, as part of the multi-venue event, will be held at the Galaxy International Convention Center in Macao tomorrow (7 December), where a number of reputed scholars, experts and frontrunners in the sector from China and overseas will discuss the pressing issues and development paths of MICE trade and map out new strategies to fuel innovation in the sector.