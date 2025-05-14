【4th inauguration anniversary】Macao Grand Prix Museum celebrates with free admission on 1 June

MACAU, May 14 - In celebration of the 4th inauguration anniversary after the expansion, the Macao Grand Prix Museum (referred to as the “Museum”) operated by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will offer free admission to the public on 1 June. Colorful activities will enliven the Museum on the day, including an educational workshop, magic shows and limited special at gift shop. Residents and visitors are welcome to visit and experience the unique charm of the Macau Grand Prix.

Free admission for motorsport cultural experience

The Museum will be open to the public for free admission on 1 June. As a major attraction of “tourism + sports” in Macao, the Museum curates a diverse collection of valuable motorsport exhibits that paint a vivid picture of the Macau Grand Prix’s glorious history. Museumgoers can enjoy fun and exciting interactive installations. Residents and visitors can take the opportunity to experience the offerings of “tourism + sports” and learn more about the motorsport development in Macao.

Educational workshop enriches fun learning

The Museum continuously invests greater resources in the field of education. Following the International Museum Day, the Museum will host another educational workshop themed after Triumph TR2, driven by the champion at the first Macau Grand Prix, on the inauguration anniversary. Entitled “Racing & Mosaic Creative Camp”, the workshop will combine artistic creation with an elaboration on the Macau Grand Prix’s history. Participants will be familiarized with Macao’s motorsport culture through art making.

The workshop comprises a professional guided tour and creative experience, each part spanning 45 minutes. An educational guide of the Museum will present an in-depth introduction of the historic origin of the Macau Grand Prix and motorsport knowledge. By providing a guided tour about the exhibits, historic photos and descriptions, participants will be offered a window onto the uniqueness and history of the Macau Grand Prix, gaining knowledge beyond the classroom. The guided tour will be followed by a creative experience about Triumph TR2, driven by the champion at the first Macau Grand Prix. Under a professional instructor’s tutelage, participants will create an artwork that mirrors the museum exhibit, bringing together the history of the Macau Grand Prix and the champion’s car on display. The workshop will last for 1.5 hours.

The workshop will be held at the Museum at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on 1 June. Parents of young students aged from six to twelve are welcome to sign up for free participation with their children. Each session can accommodate 15 pairs of parents and children. Interested individuals can sign up for the workshop on the website: https://eservice.macaotourism.gov.mo/ereg/workshop2025.php?lang=1 from 10:00 a.m. on 15 May until 6:00 p.m. on 21 May. After signups, lots will be drawn to confirm the list of participants for announcement on the museum website (mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en) on 27 May. Winners of the lots will receive email notifications.

Distribute special balloons for lively vibes

Three fun magic shows will take place at the Museum on the anniversary day. During the shows at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., a professional magician will present enchanting performances while special motorsport-themed balloons will be distributed in limited quantity on a first-come, first-served basis. Museumgoers are welcome to enjoy the delightful shows for free. The gift shop at the Museum will also feature a special sale in celebration of the inauguration anniversary. Visitors can enquire the shop for more information.

Innovative enrichment for “tourism +” synergy

The Macau Grand Prix is an iconic major event in the city. To offer local and visiting museumgoers an innovative journey through the world of Macao’s motorsport culture, and transform the visit into an educational fun experience, MGTO unfolded the expansion project of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, which was later inaugurated on 1 June 2021. Innovative elements have since been incorporated continuously into the Museum to boost the synergy of “tourism +” and enrich the experience of residents and visitors.

The Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays. For more information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.