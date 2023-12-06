Ban Ki-moon Centre announces EVWA Champion 2023: Njieforti Princewill Gana & SustainAfric

The EVWA Champion 2023: Njieforti Princewill Gana & SustainAfric SustainAfric empowers women farmers with snail farming. Copyright: BKMC H.E. Ban Ki-moon & CEO Monika Froehler with BKMC Change-makers in Nairobi, Kenya. Copyright: BKMC

This recognition is part of the BKMC's campaign “Elevating the Voices of Women in Agriculture” which spotlights African change-makers, empowering women farmers.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC) is proud to announce Njieforti Princewill Gana and his organization "SustainAfric" as the EVWA Champion 2023 at their COP28 Children & Youth Pavilion side event in Dubai, UAE on December 4th, 2023.This prestigious recognition is part of the annual campaign “ Elevating the Voices of Women in Agriculture ” (EVWA) by the BKMC which spotlights young African change-makers, empowering women farmers in their communities. Each year, the EVWA Champion receives global visibility through the BKMC at landmark events like the Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP), and a seed-funding award of USD 5.000 to scale their project. In addition, the Champion is the focus of a multi-media documentary showcasing their impactful work.“Climate change further intensifies existing gender injustices in the farming community, such as access to land, finance, and education, increasing women farmers’ vulnerability.” – 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations & Co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens Ban Ki-moon“That is why, every year, the Ban Ki-moon Centre nominates one champion who creates tailored local solutions to such challenges and elevates the voices of women in agriculture. This year, we are proud to announce Njieforti Princewill Gana and his organization “Sustain Afric” as the 2023 EVWA Champion. He empowers widowed farmers in Cameroon, providing trainings on climate-resilient agriculture and capacity-building for snail farming.” – Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens CEO Monika FroehlerGana and his team at SustainAfric realized that women, especially widows, are the most vulnerable in their communities. Many widows struggled to provide food and education for their children and families, as properties and land were confiscated by in-laws. SustainAfric provides trainings for widowed women farmers on snail farming, specifically Giant African Snails. The widows learn how to use the shell, the feces, the slime, and the flesh to create delicacies, food for animals, cosmetics, and manure for crops. Snail farming is practiced like in a circular economy. They have trained 350 women in the Subdivision of Tiko, Cameroon on sustainable snail farming. To find out more about Gana’s story and SustainAfric, you can watch the documentary: https://bankimooncentre.org/evwa-champion-2023 Access the recording of the COP28 Children & Youth side event on December 4th, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/live/AaxbUkC4Z7o?feature=shared&t=17702 About Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global CitizensThe Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens’ mission is to foster leadership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement by inspiring current decision-makers and empowering the next generation of change-makers. Working with governments, civil society, academia, and international organizations, the BKMC reaches more than 700,000 people around the world. Located in Vienna, Austria, the BKMC is co-chaired by the 8th Secretary-General of the UN, Ban Ki-moon, and the 11th President of the Republic of Austria, Heinz Fischer.About “Elevating the Voices of Women in Agriculture” (EVWA):The BKMC is on a mission to spotlight action for the empowerment of women farmers, raising awareness of the lived realities of women farmers in Africa. Women farmers, especially widows are the most vulnerable in rural communities, as they face discriminatory obstacles in accessing land to farm, create income and provide education for their families. Additionally, the climate crisis is worsening inequalities and threatening women farmers’ livelihoods. Yet, they produce 70 percent of Africa’s food and are crucial to the food security of an entire continent.

Elevating the Voices of Women in Agriculture Champion 2023 | Documentary