Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens becomes 'Ban Ki-moon Foundation'

We are pleased to share an important milestone. From 1 December 2025, the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens officially becomes the Ban Ki-moon Foundation.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2018 as a Quasi-International Organization founded by H.E. Ban Ki-moon, 8th United Nations Secretary-General, and Dr. Heinz Fischer, Federal President of the Republic of Austria from 2004-2016, under Austrian law, the Centre has operated in the spirit of a foundation. With this step of renaming the organization to the Ban Ki-moon Foundation , we further underscore our identity and advance toward a more unified global presence. All existing partnerships, agreements, and cooperation projects will continue without interruption.Building on the legacy of their previous roles, Co-chairs Ban Ki-moon and Dr. Heinz Fischer created the foundation with a simple vision: To create global citizen leaders who care for people, planet, and prosperity. Their dedication to foster leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement by inspiring current leaders and empowering change makers worldwide remains unwavering.“I warmly welcome this new chapter of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation in Vienna. This Quasi – International Organization in Austria was the first organization to be established in my name - an honor I deeply cherish. As we look ahead, the year 2030 is fast approaching. This reminds us that our collective efforts must be strengthened for the betterment of our world. With the invaluable support of our dedicated network, we will continue to advocate for the SDGs and the Paris Climate Agreement.” – H.E. Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation“We sincerely appreciate the continued support of the governments of Austria, Korea, and Kuwait, along with the steadfast leadership of our Board members. In these challenging times, the importance of our mission to foster leadership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement by inspiring current leaders and empowering young changemakers is clearer than ever - its purpose and direction remain steady and resolute.”– H.E. Dr. Heinz Fischer, Federal President of the Republic of Austria from 2004-2016 and Co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation“Now in its eighth year with three global offices in Vienna, Seoul and New York, and a more regional office in China, the foundation is stronger than it has ever been, and that is thanks to all of our donors, partners and board. I look forward to strengthening our mission, deepening our impact, and advancing our vision for a more just, sustainable, and inclusive future leaving no one behind.” - Monika Froehler, CEO of the Ban Ki-moon FoundationAbout the Ban Ki-moon FoundationThe Ban Ki-moon Foundation’s mission is to foster leadership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement by inspiring current leaders and empowering young changemakers. Working with governments, civil society, academia, and international organizations, we have so far reached more than 2.5 million people around the world.

