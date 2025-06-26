Ban Ki-moon commends Austria’s and the City of Vienna’s leadership for renewed commitment to multilateralism

Co-chairs Ban Ki-moon and Dr. Heinz Fischer were welcomed by the Mayor of Vienna, Dr. Michael Ludwig, at the Vienna City Hall. Copyright: BKMC/ Martin Krachler City of Vienna Mayor Dr. Michael Ludwig, BKMC Co-chairs Ban Ki-moon & Dr. Heinz Fischer. Copyright: BKMC/ Martin Krachler BKMC Board Meeting 2025. Copyright: BKMC/ Martin Krachler

During a mission trip to Vienna, Austria, Former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon met the Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig.

VIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “We must reaffirm the fundamental principles of multilateralism. In times of geopolitical stress, cooperation among nations is our strongest tool. Vienna as a hub for multilateral diplomacy carries a great importance to it.” – said Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens , who is in Vienna for high-level meetings while also conducting the BKMC’s Board Meeting.On June 25, 2025, Co-chairs Ban Ki-moon and Dr. Heinz Fischer were welcomed by the Mayor of Vienna, Dr. Michael Ludwig, at the Vienna City Hall. Co-chair Ban Ki-moon extended his congratulations to Mayor Ludwig on his recent re-election in April 2025, commending his leadership and dedication for the City of Vienna “Vienna’s standing as one of the world’s most livable cities is not only a reflection of its quality of life, but also of the values it upholds — inclusivity, sustainability, and a deep commitment to peace and dialogue. As a host city to the United Nations and many international organisations, Vienna provides an environment where global cooperation can truly thrive.”"In times of increasing global uncertainty, cities like Vienna play an important role in promoting peace, dialogue and international cooperation. As a long-standing host city to international organisations and this year’s European Capital of Democracy, our city is deeply committed to supporting multilateralism and the values it represents. I am pleased to welcome former Secretary-General and long-standing close friend of Vienna, Ban Ki-moon, once again to our city and value the exchange with the Ban Ki-moon Centre as a contribution to the shared goals of sustainable development and global understanding." – Mayor of Vienna, Dr. Michael LudwigThe meeting served as a meaningful occasion to reaffirm the strong and ongoing collaboration between the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC) and the City of Vienna, particularly in the field of education for sustainable development.Co-chair Ban Ki-moon was also in Vienna to hold the BKMC’s annual Board Meeting on June 24, 2025. The meeting took place at the Wiener Städtische Ringturm in Vienna and provided an important opportunity for the esteemed Board Members and the Co-chairs Ban Ki-moon and Heinz Fischer to reconnect, reflect and strategize on the Centre’s progress and impact for the years to come.Now in its eighth year since its founding, the BKMC proudly announced that it has reached over 2.5 million people worldwide through its advocacy and youth empowerment efforts. These numbers reflect the BKMC’s strong impact across key areas, including climate action, education, and the empowerment of women and youth.Ban Ki-moon’s visit to Vienna concluded with a clear call for unity and global cooperation. The high-level meetings and strategic discussions at the BKMC Board Meeting reaffirmed the Centre’s crucial role in driving progress on the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Change Agreement. “I know that no state will benefit from the collapse of multilateralism: We must find the courage and the will to work together. We must stay on the right side of history.”

