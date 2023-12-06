SuperPowered University™ Announces Powernality™ Certification of David W. Carr

Submit Release
RUNNING SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperPowered University™ proudly announces David W. Carr, of Steward Your Business, in Running Springs, California, as the first graduate of its newly launched Powernality™ Level 1 Certification Program. This significant milestone marks a new era in the realm of personal development, speaking, and coaching, with Carr leading the way as a certified professional proficient in the primary concepts of Powernality™ and its four primary SuperPowers.

The Powernality™ Level 1 Certification Program, designed by SuperPowered University™, is an intensive course that delves into the foundational elements of the Powernality™ system. Graduates of this program, like Carr, are equipped with a deep understanding of the primary SuperPowers – COMMANDR™, ENERGIZR™, PROTECTR™, and CALCULATR™ – and how they can be harnessed to foster growth, resilience, and positive change in individuals and organizations.

With this certification, Carr is fully qualified to conduct talks and provide coaching using the Powernality™ system. His training enables him to apply these innovative concepts in various settings, helping others to unlock their potential and step into their Super-Self. This accomplishment positions him as a forerunner in using Powernality™ to facilitate personal and professional development.

Maurice W. Evans, a Powernality Certified Master Trainer and the founder of SuperPowered University™, expressed his enthusiasm and pride in Carr's accomplishment. "David W. Carr's graduation from our Level 1 Certification Program is not just a personal triumph; it's a testament to the power and impact of the Powernality™ system," said Evans. "We are thrilled to have him as a part of the Powernality family and are confident that he will make significant strides in empowering others through his talks and coaching. David's future in this field is indeed bright, and we look forward to his contributions to the world of personal development."

Carr's certification is a stepping stone to further achievements in the field of personal development and coaching. His journey exemplifies the transformative power of the Powernality™ system and sets a precedent for future graduates of the program. The University has set an ambitious goal of certifying 500 speakers, coaches, and trainers in the new programs through 2024

SuperPowered University™ is a pioneering institution in the field of personal and professional development. Through its innovative certification programs, such as the Powernality™ Level 1 Certification, the university is committed to empowering individuals to discover and utilize their unique SuperPowers.

