Powernality Announces the 1st Annual SuperPowered You Conference and Awards
An unparalleled experience is anticipated at the 1st Annual SuperPowered You Conference & Awards. A groundbreaking empowerment celebration in NYC, Fall 2024.
We're creating a space where learning, growth, and fun intersect, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience...This is your invitation to be part of a pioneering event..."”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Fusion of Certification, Celebration, and Empowerment Coming to New York City in Early Fall 2024
— Maurice W. Evans, Powernality™ Certified Master Trainer
SuperPowered University™, a pioneer in personal development and coaching, is thrilled to announce its most ambitious event yet – the 1st Annual SuperPowered You™ Conference and Awards Week by Powernality™. Scheduled for early Fall 2024 in New York City, this conference is set to be a spectacular blend of live certification, awards, education, entertainment, and empowerment.
An Unforgettable Week of Learning and Celebration
The SuperPowered You™ Conference and Awards Week is designed to cater to a diverse audience. It will feature exclusive days for those who are currently certified or in the process of certification in the Powernality system, as well as days open to the general public. This inclusive approach ensures that everyone, from Powernality enthusiasts to those new to the concept, can partake in this extraordinary event.
Highlights of the Conference
Live Certification Sessions: For aspiring speakers, coaches, and trainers looking to get certified in the Powernality™ system.
Awards and Recognition: Celebrating the achievements and contributions of outstanding individuals within the Powernality™ community.
Educational Workshops and Seminars: Offering a deep dive into various aspects of Powernality™ and its application in personal and professional life.
Entertainment and Networking: An array of performances and social events, providing ample opportunities for attendees to connect and unwind.
Empowerment Sessions: Interactive sessions aimed at inspiring and motivating attendees to activate their Super-Self.
A First of Its Kind
The SuperPowered You™ Conference and Awards Week is more than just a conference; it's a milestone in the world of personal development and coaching. Set against the backdrop of the vibrant city of New York, this event promises to be a life-changing experience for all attendees.
"We're incredibly excited to bring the 1st Annual SuperPowered You Conference and Awards Week to life. This event is a culmination of everything Powernality stands for – empowerment, education, and celebration," expressed Maurice W. Evans, Powernality Certified Master Trainer and Founder of SuperPowered University™, excitedly. "We're creating a space where learning, growth, and fun intersect, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. This is your invitation to be part of a pioneering event that will redefine personal development and coaching conferences."
Stay Tuned for More Details
For more information and updates on the conference, including registration details and schedules, please visit https://www.Powernality.com.
About SuperPowered University™
SuperPowered University™ is a leader in innovative education in personal and professional development, offering courses and events that empower individuals to discover and utilize their SuperPowers for a more fulfilling life.
