Update No. 2: Berlin Barracks / Shooting

CASE#: 23A3006836

DATE/TIME: 11:44 p.m. Monday, Dec., 4, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of E Calais

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has located and spoken with Ms. Hemmings. Troopers thank the public for their assistance with this ongoing investigation.

***Update No. 1, 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023***

The investigation into this shooting incident continued throughout the day Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The injured man is still hospitalized at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of his injuries. The Vermont State Police is working to confirm his identity.

As part of the investigation, detectives have sought to speak with Deborah Hemmings, 71, of Calais, who is a possible witness or individual with information regarding the shooting. Investigators have been unable to locate Ms. Hemmings and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

Ms. Hemmings is white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A photograph of her is attached to this release.

Anyone with knowledge of Ms. Hemmings’ current whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue to provide updates about this investigation as the situation warrants.

***Initial news release, 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023***

On December 4, 2023, at approximately 2344 hours, the Vermont State Police received reports of a male shot in the Town of East Calais. The victim was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center. He is currently being treated and unresponsive. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Based on initial investigation it was determined this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. If anyone has information regarding this shooting, please call the Vermont State Police in Berlin or report it to the anonymous tip line.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, additional information, including the victim’s identity, is not currently available.

