Freudian Therapy Versus Motorcycle Therapy Analysed
Freud Would Never Understand the Relationship Between Me and My Motorcycle
Two wheels to mental therapy, a motorcycling analysis of Freudian analysts, designed to keep the motorcyclist off the couches of psychiatrists or psychologists. Esoteric, existential, and satirical.”YELLOWTAIL, MONTANA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigmund Freud has been analyzed by Herr Prof. Dr. Gregory W. Frazier, a well-known professional motorcyclist, author, and moto-journalist who has described as “the world’s most cerebral motorcycle adventurer.” The 21st century publication, titled MOTORCYCLE SEX of FREUD WOULD NEVER UNDERSTAND the RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ME and MY MOTORCYCLE, has been designed to meet updated digital demands with illustrations, color photographs and psychological explanations.
— Dr. Gregory W. Frazier
Included is entertaining, esoteric, existential colorful and thought provoking content exploring:
Freud versus Daimler: A problem solving theory
Motorcycles being erotic, not psychotic
“Kentucky Fried Freud” in America dispelled
Naked motorcycles and ladies
American orgasmic roads
Alaska adventure the long, hard way
Freud’s failure in the world of motorcycles
This treatment is has been described as a potential nightmare for the more than 200,000 Freudian therapists in America, and globally as a How-To save one’s self from an expensive life on a psychologist’s or psychiatrist’s couch.
MOTORCYCLE SEX or FREUD WOULD NEVER UNDERSTAND the RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ME and MY MOTORCYCLE…. is available at: https://amzn.to/3TbHDue
Dom
Full Earth Moto News
email us here