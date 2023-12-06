Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,215 in the last 365 days.

Freudian Therapy Versus Motorcycle Therapy Analysed

Motorcycle Sex and Freud

Motorcycle Sex - The book

Motorcycle Sex and Freud

Motorcycle Sex - The book back cover

Freud Would Never Understand the Relationship Between Me and My Motorcycle

Two wheels to mental therapy, a motorcycling analysis of Freudian analysts, designed to keep the motorcyclist off the couches of psychiatrists or psychologists. Esoteric, existential, and satirical.”
— Dr. Gregory W. Frazier
YELLOWTAIL, MONTANA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigmund Freud has been analyzed by Herr Prof. Dr. Gregory W. Frazier, a well-known professional motorcyclist, author, and moto-journalist who has described as “the world’s most cerebral motorcycle adventurer.” The 21st century publication, titled MOTORCYCLE SEX of FREUD WOULD NEVER UNDERSTAND the RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ME and MY MOTORCYCLE, has been designed to meet updated digital demands with illustrations, color photographs and psychological explanations.

Included is entertaining, esoteric, existential colorful and thought provoking content exploring:

Freud versus Daimler: A problem solving theory

Motorcycles being erotic, not psychotic

“Kentucky Fried Freud” in America dispelled

Naked motorcycles and ladies

American orgasmic roads

Alaska adventure the long, hard way

Freud’s failure in the world of motorcycles

This treatment is has been described as a potential nightmare for the more than 200,000 Freudian therapists in America, and globally as a How-To save one’s self from an expensive life on a psychologist’s or psychiatrist’s couch.

MOTORCYCLE SEX or FREUD WOULD NEVER UNDERSTAND the RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ME and MY MOTORCYCLE…. is available at: https://amzn.to/3TbHDue

Dom
Full Earth Moto News
email us here

You just read:

Freudian Therapy Versus Motorcycle Therapy Analysed

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more