Freudian Therapy Versus Motorcycle Therapy Analysed

Motorcycle Sex - The book

Freud Would Never Understand the Relationship Between Me and My Motorcycle

Two wheels to mental therapy, a motorcycling analysis of Freudian analysts, designed to keep the motorcyclist off the couches of psychiatrists or psychologists. Esoteric, existential, and satirical.” — Dr. Gregory W. Frazier

YELLOWTAIL, MONTANA, USA, December 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sigmund Freud has been analyzed by Herr Prof. Dr. Gregory W. Frazier, a well-known professional motorcyclist, author, and moto-journalist who has described as “the world’s most cerebral motorcycle adventurer.” The 21st century publication, titled MOTORCYCLE SEX of FREUD WOULD NEVER UNDERSTAND the RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ME and MY MOTORCYCLE, has been designed to meet updated digital demands with illustrations, color photographs and psychological explanations.Included is entertaining, esoteric, existential colorful and thought provoking content exploring:Freud versus Daimler: A problem solving theoryMotorcycles being erotic, not psychotic“Kentucky Fried Freud” in America dispelledNaked motorcycles and ladiesAmerican orgasmic roadsAlaska adventure the long, hard wayFreud’s failure in the world of motorcyclesThis treatment is has been described as a potential nightmare for the more than 200,000 Freudian therapists in America, and globally as a How-To save one’s self from an expensive life on a psychologist’s or psychiatrist’s couch.MOTORCYCLE SEX or FREUD WOULD NEVER UNDERSTAND the RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ME and MY MOTORCYCLE…. is available at: https://amzn.to/3TbHDue