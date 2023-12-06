ADVENTURE and MOTORCYCLES - On and Off-Road Motorcycling Defined

Submit Release
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned motorcycle adventurer and author, Dr. Gregory W. Frazier, has just released a digital publication that explains and defines the world of adventure motorcycling. Titled "Adventure Motorcyclist: Frazier Shrugged, the 354-page book is a comprehensive guide to the fast-growing market segment of adventure motorcycling.

Dr. Frazier, described as "America's #1 extreme motorcycle adventurer," has spent decades exploring the world on two wheels and has now compiled his vast knowledge and experience into a guide for adventure motorcyclists. The book covers everything from what constitutes a motorcycle adventure to the best motorcycles for adventuring, and why adventure motorcycling is far more than just weekend dirt-bike riding.

With the popularity of adventure motorcycling on the rise, Dr. Frazier's book comes at the perfect time for both seasoned riders and those looking to enter the world of adventure motorcycling. The book is filled with practical tips, tricks, and real-life examples that will inspire and educate readers on how to plan and execute their own epic motorcycle adventures.

Working with well-known ADVMoto magazine's Senior Editor, Paul H Smith, the pair microscoped the "good, bad and dirty" of motorcycle adventuring.

Adventure Motorcyclist: Frazier Shrugged is not just a guidebook, but a testament to Dr. Frazier's passion for adventure and his dedication to sharing his knowledge with others. It is a eye-opening and definitive read for anyone interested in the exciting and fast growing niche of adventure motorcycling. So gear up, grab a copy, and get ready to embark on the thrilling motorcycle adventure world with the guidance of Dr. Gregory W. Frazier.

The book is now available for purchase on major online digital retailers.

