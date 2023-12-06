Việt Nam among 10 biggest construction ceramic producing countries

VIETNAM, December 6 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is among the 10 biggest producers of construction ceramics and has the fourth largest ceramic tile output, according to Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh.

The ceramic industry contributes more than US$3 billion to Việt Nam’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually. In addition to serving domestic market demand, Vietnam-made construction ceramic products have been exported to many regions and countries around the world, such as ASEAN, Northeast Asia, America and Europe. In 2022 alone, exports of ceramic products brought home over $220 million.

The Deputy Minister said that over the past years, the Government, ministries and sectors have issued legal documents, plans and strategies to promote the development of construction materials, including ceramics, during 2021-30, with a vision to 2050.

Localities have also actively attracted investment in the industry, while manufacturers increased investment in many new projects.

In the past two decades, the construction ceramic industry in Việt Nam has made strong progress in both quality and quantity, with total capacity of ceramic tile production, including porcelain, granite and cotto tiles, surpassing 800 million sq.m a year, and that of sanitary ware, 26 million units a year. — VNS